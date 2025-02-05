Six Invitational 2025 Day 2 SiegeGG MVP: JoyStiCK

Virtus.pro's Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 2 of the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage after his performance against Oxygen Esports.

The Cyborg was a beast on the server, especially on Clubhouse, where he got 21 kills — 20 plus the last kill of the map, which was confirmed after the injured player was killed with Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko's Smoke Canister.

With this victory, Virtus.pro currently top the standings of Group D with 7 points after wins against Spacestation Gaming and Oxygen Esports. Tomorrow, the Russians will play against w7m esports in a game that will likely decide who tops the group standings.

Here's a look at JoyStiCK's statistics in Virtus.pro's win against Oxygen Esports:

SiegeGG rating : 1.57

: 1.57 KD (+/-) : 30-14 (+16)

: 30-14 (+16) Entry : 4-1 (+3)

: 4-1 (+3) KOST : 74%

: 74% KPR : 1.30

: 1.30 Survival : 39%

: 39% Operators mained: Zofia and Fenrir

This is the second time in the Six Invitational 2025 group stage that we give the daily MVP to a Virtus.pro player, as JoyStiCK's teammate Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich got it yesterday for his performance against Oxygen Esports.

Here are three other players that we considered for the Six Invitational 2025 Day 2 MVP:

Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli: The Dane led Spacestation Gaming to a comfortable 2-0 win against SCARZ. He finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.54.

Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia: With a SiegeGG rating of 1.43, the Brazilian led RazaH Company to the team's second win at the Six Invitational 2025.

Richie "Rexen" Coronado: He had the highest SiegeGG rating (1.18) in Shopify Rebellion's match against Team Secret. Additionally, he clutched a round in the team's 8-7 victory on Clubhouse, which was crucial to win the series.

