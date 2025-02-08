Six Invitational 2025 Day 5 SiegeGG MVP: Rider

PSG Talon's Jeong "Rider" Hyun-seok has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 5 of the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage after his performance against Team BDS.

The South Koreans needed to defeat Team BDS to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Unfortunately, after a brilliant game against the European side, PSG Talon's 2-1 victory wasn't enough due to finishing with the same number of points as Team Falcons, who had defeated the South Koreans in the first day of group stage action. As a consequence, PSG Talon got knocked out despite the team's victory against Team BDS.

Here's a look at the stats collected by Rider against Team BDS:

SiegeGG rating : 1.44

: 1.44 KD (+/-) : 45-23 (+22)

: 45-23 (+22) Entry : 10-4 (+6)

: 10-4 (+6) KOST : 72%

: 72% KPR : 1.15

: 1.15 Survival : 41%

: 41% Clutches : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Lion and Castle

He has now joined the list of players awarded with a SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025 behind Virtus.pro's players Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich and Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov, FURIA Esports' Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia, and Team BDS' Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu.

Here are three other players that we considered for the Six Invitational 2025 Day 5 MVP:

Karl "Alem4o" Zarth: The Brazilian was G2 Esports' best player against Unwanted with a SiegeGG rating of 1.39 and a KOST of 84. He has been a crucial part in the team as he helped the samurai to finish the group stage with a map record of 8-0.

João "Jv92" Vitor: The Brazilian led FURIA Esports in the team's 2-0 victory against FaZe Clan with a SiegeGG rating of 1.40, a K-D of 21-13 (+8), a KOST of 86, and one 1v3 clutch.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.