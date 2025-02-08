Six Invitational 2025 Day 5 Roundup: FURIA Esports top Group B standings after victory over FaZe Clan, Europe takes the remaining three first seeds

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025 group stage, here's a brief roundup of the action seen in the fifth day of action.

M80 2-1 Team Liquid

M80 kicked off the action in Group A with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Team Liquid, exactly what the Americans needed to clinch the group's second seed.

Match stats: M80 2-1 Team Liquid

The Blue Cavalry stole the show in the early stages of the series as the Brazilians secured a 7-1 victory on Nighthaven Labs. In the process, André "NESKWGA" Oliveira reached a milestone never seen before: the 29-year-old became the first player to reach 1,000 Six Invitational kills.

Despite Team Liquid beginning the series with outstanding positive vibes, the Americans' reaction was imminent: after a 5-1 defensive half, the green roster tied the series with a 7-3 win on Consulate. Eventually, they closed it out with a 7-4 win on Border.

While Team Liquid lost the match, the best player of the game was theirs as NESWKGA finished got out of the clash with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34, a K-D of 35-21 (+14), and a perfect entry balance of 6-0 (+6). Meanwhile, M80's best rated players were Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari and Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff, who finished the game with ratings of 1.10 and 1.09, respectively.

G2 Esports 2-0 Unwanted

Although G2 Esports headed to the game after having already mathematically secured the group's top seed, the Europeans still gave their all to close the group with unbeaten fashion. After only losing five rounds, the samurai won the series with victories on Bank and Border.

Match stats: G2 Esports 2-0 Unwanted

Ultimately, the Six Invitational 2023 champions win meant Unwanted would finish in third place of Group A with seven points, enough to start the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs from the Upper Bracket.

For the second day in a row, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth was G2 Esports' best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.39. Meanwhile, Jake "Doki" Robertson and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas followed the Brazilian with SiegeGG ratings of 1.33 and 1.27, respectively.

CAG Osaka 2-1 Team Secret

Despite a slow start to the series, CAG Osaka managed to defeat Team Secret in what was the Japanese's second win in the competition as the first one came against FURIA Esports in the first day of the tournament.

Match stats: CAG Osaka 2-1 Team Secret

After a 1-7 defeat on Consulate, CAG Osaka redeemed themselves with a 7-4 win on Nighthaven Labs. The Japanese's victory on the second map of the series mathematically qualified them for the Six Invitational 2025 Lower Bracket, while also knocked out Team Secret of the competition.

With both team's fates having been decided following the conclusion of the second map, the Cyclops closed out the series with a 7-3 win on Skyscraper after back-to-back clutches by Shuuhei "ShuReap" Yaguchi and Ryuya "Chibisu" Hamasita.

CAG Osaka's best player was Reon "Anitun" Sakai as the Japanese finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25, a K-D of 26-19 (+7), an entry balance of 5-3 (+2), one clutch, and one plant. However, he wasn't the best-rated player of the game as Team Secret's Marc "Jume" Steinmann finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26.

FURIA Esports 2-0 FaZe Clan

The feeling left by FURIA Esports' 0-2 defeat against CAG Osaka has completely faded away as the Brazilians put Group B to an end with a 2-0 win against FaZe Clan. Thanks to this result, the Black Panthers finished in first place and will start the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs from the Upper Bracket quarterfinals.

Match stats: FURIA Esports 2-0 FaZe Clan

The Brazilians won the first map, Clubhouse, after completing an impressive comeback where the world champions won five consecutive defenses, including a João "Jv92" Vitor 1v3 clutch on the penultimate round. Last but not least, FURIA Esports closed out the series with a 7-2 win on Skyscraper.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.40, Jv92 was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia and Diego "Kheyze" Zanello, who finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.21.

PSG Talon 2-1 Team BDS

PSG Talon left everyone speechless after defeating the Esports World Cup 2024 champions and back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finalists Team BDS. The team's three points meant their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs had been temporarily extended. Unfortunately, the South Koreans would be knocked out of the competition after Team Falcons defeated RazaH Company on Lair.

Match stats: PSG Talon 2-1 Team BDS

Despite PSG Talon being knocked out moments later, the game will go down in the history books as probably one of the best Six Invitational group stage matches.

On the first map of the series, Lair, Team BDS secured an 8-7 victory after the South Koreans miraculously forced the overtime after being 1-5 behind. The Asians managed to keep the high spirits to the second map, where they took a 7-5 win on Chalet.

Finally, PSG Talon closed out the series with a 7-5 win on Nighthaven Labs, where we could see why Jeong "Rider" Hyun-seok is called the "Korean Shaiiko" by his teammates: the South Korean confirmed 17 kills on the final map, including a 1v3 post-plant clutch on the final round. All in all, he finished the game as the best-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.44 and a K-D of 45-23 (+22).

RazaH Company 2-1 Team Falcons

Following PSG Talon's victory against Team BDS, the final match of Group C was crucial for both RazaH Company and Team Falcons. While the Brazilians needed a 2-0 to clinch the group's first seed, the MENA League roster needed to win at least one map to secure a spot in the Six Invitational 2025 playoffs.

Match stats: RazaH Company 2-1 Team Falcons

The series began with a thrilling maximum overtime win for the Brazilians, who were one map away from overtaking Team BDS on the standings. However, the green roster leveled the series with a 7-5 win on Lair. Shortly after, RazaH Company secured the group's second seed with a 7-5 win on Consulate.

By the end of the game, two players had shone among the others: Vitor "Peres" Peres and Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi. While the Brazilian's SiegeGG rating of 1.22 technically makes him the best player of the match, the Kuwaiti's 1.19 must be mentioned too. Both players had a massive impact in the rounds' early stages as they secured a combined amount of 13 opening kills and seven opening deaths.

Oxygen Esports 2-1 Spacestation Gaming

While both sides had already locked playoff spots, the North American rosters had different goals: Oxygen Esports needed a 2-0 win to secure a Top 3 finish in Group D while Spacestation Gaming needed the same result to

Match stats: Oxygen Esports 2-1 Spacestation Gaming

Oxygen Esports surprised their North American fellows Spacestation Gaming with a 2-1 victory following wins on Bank and Consulate. With this result, combined with w7m esports' win against SCARZ, the astronauts finished in third place while the green roster finished in fourth place.

w7m esports 2-0 SCARZ

In the final match of Group D, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions defeated SCARZ, who came to the game knowing they wouldn't be able to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs.

While the game wouldn't make much of a difference for SCARZ, the Brazilians needed to get a 2-0 win to overtake Spacestation Gaming on the standings and take the group's second seed.

Match stats: w7m esports 2-0 SCARZ

As expected by many, the Bulls didn't have much problems to get away with the four points. However, they struggled a bit in SCARZ's pick, Nighthaven Labs, after the Japanese managed to win their first three attacks. Slowly but steadily, the Bulls got back on track as they won their last three defenses and their first two attacks.

After the Japanese chained three successful defenses to reach map point, the Brazilians had no room for mistake as they needed the 2-0 win to clinch the group's second seed. Fortunately for the Montreal champions, the Bulls ended up winning the final three rounds of the map. Eventually, the Brazilians closed out the series on their map pick, Border, with a 7-2 win.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.33 and 1.31, respectively, João "Dotz" Miranda and Denis "Dodez" Navas were the best players of the match. It's also worth mentioning Taiyo "Taiyou" Kitano's performance, as he completed three clutches for SCARZ.