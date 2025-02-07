Six Invitational 2025 Day 4 SiegeGG MVP: Shaiiko

Team BDS' Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 4 of the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage after his performance against Team Falcons.

Since Team BDS' defeat against DarkZero Esports in the Europeans debut at the Six Invitational 2025, Team BDS have looked unstoppable. Following the roster's victories against RazaH Company and Team Falcons, the French-majority roster is now in Group C's first place.

Here's a look at the stats collected by Shaiiko against Team Falcons:

SiegeGG rating : 1.61

: 1.61 KD (+/-) : 25-9 (+16)

: 25-9 (+16) Entry : 6-3 (+3)

: 6-3 (+3) KOST : 75%

: 75% KPR : 1.25

: 1.25 Survival : 55%

: 55% Clutches : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Deimos and Lesion

He has now joined the list of players awarded with a SiegeGG MVP at the Six Invitational 2025 behind Virtus.pro's players Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich and Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov, and FURIA Esports' Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia.

Here are three other players that we considered for the Six Invitational 2025 Day 4 MVP:

Diego "Kheyze" Zanello: The Brazilian led FURIA Esports in the Black Panther's 2-0 victory against Shopify Rebellion with a SiegeGG rating of 1.55 and a K-D of 29-14 (+15).

Danila "dan" Dontsov: The Russian was Virtus.pro's best-rated player against SCARZ with a SiegeGG rating of 1.45, a K-D of 30-16 (+14), and an entry balance of 5-3 (+2).

Alec "Fultz" Fultz: The American was Spacestation Gaming's best-rated player against w7m esports with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38, a K-D of 35-19 (+16), an entry balance of 7-0 (+7), and a KOST of 82.

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff: Another American is on the list as the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion led M80 to a much-needed 2-0 victory against Unwanted. He averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.47, a K-D of 27-13 (+14), an entry balance of 5-3 (+2), and a KOST of 79.

