Six Invitational 2025 Day 3 SiegeGG MVP: FelipoX

FURIA Esports' Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of Day 3 of the Six Invitational 2025 Group Stage after his performance against Team Secret.

The world champions' IGL was not just efficient but also versatile: no matter the role he had to play, he would make the most of it.

FURIA Esports' 2-0 victory against Team Secret included a clever 1v4 clutch by FelipoX in the very first round of the match. The Brazilian managed to disable the defuser while three Team Secret members were still alive.

Thanks to the team's win today, the Brazilians have climbed to Group B's fourth place and are one point behind CAG Osaka, two points behind FaZe Clan, and four points behind Shopify Rebellion. While they have played the same number of matches than their Brazilian fellows, the Black Panthers have one game in hand compared to the Japanese and the Americans.

Here's a look at FelipoX's numbers in FURIA Esports' victory against Team Secret:

SiegeGG rating : 1.56

: 1.56 KD (+/-) : 21-11 (+10)

: 21-11 (+10) Entry : 4-0 (+4)

: 4-0 (+4) KOST : 86%

: 86% KPR : 1.00

: 1.00 Survival : 48%

: 48% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Ram and Smoke

Before FelipoX, we named the Virtus.pro players Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich and Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov as SiegeGG MVPs for Day 1 and Day 2.

Here are three other players that we considered for the Six Invitational 2025 Day 3 MVP: