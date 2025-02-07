Six Invitational 2025 Day 4 Roundup: PSG Talon stay alive after surprising victory over DarkZero Esports, G2 Esports tops Group A

Following the conclusion of the fourth day of action of the Six Invitational 2025, here's a brief look at what happened today and how the groups have shaped so far:

G2 Esports 2-0 Team Joel

G2 Esports defeated Team Joel to definitely clinch Group A's first seed. It was Team Joel's last match at the Six Invitational 2025 after being mathematically knocked out of the tournament after the roster's loss against Unwanted.

Match stats: G2 Esports 2-0 Team Joel

G2 Esports had a rock-solid start to the series with a 7-4 win on Kafe, Team Joel's map pick. The European-majority roster won five of its six defenses, which put the team in a comfortable position to close out the first map. Eventually, the samurai clinched a 7-4 win before heading to Consulate.

Similarly, G2 Esports didn't hesitate in the second map of the series and built a two-round lead after winning four of the team's six attacks. After only losing one of their defenses, the players managed to close out the series.

G2 Esports' best player was Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.39. Closely behind him, Jake "Doki" Robertson and Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen got SiegeGG ratings of 1.30 and 1.19. The newcomers Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas finished the game with ratings of 1.12 and 0.87, respectively.

M80 2-0 Unwanted

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions were finally reunited in a match that ended in a 2-0 victory for M80. Curiously enough, the team's Manchester champions Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff and Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari led the standings with SiegeGG ratings of 1.47 and 1.17, respectively.

Match stats: M80 2-0 Unwanted

Unwanted had the better start after the Americans won four consecutive attacking rounds on Clubhouse, which automatically made them become the main favorites to, at least, win on the German map. However, M80 got back on track and eventually overtook Unwanted on the scoreboard with five back-to-back rounds. Shortly after, M80 closed out the map with a 7-5 win.

Meanwhile, Nighthaven Labs was as exciting as Clubhouse. The map included two clutches by Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff and his former teammate Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne. Unfortunately for Unwanted, M80 closed out the series with another 7-5 win.

FaZe Clan 2-0 Team Secret

FaZe Clan defeated Team Secret after wins on Consulate and Nighthaven Labs. While the game on Consulate was quite one sided for the Brazilians, the final map of the series was a maximum overtime victory with some thrilling moments.

Match stats: FaZe Clan 2-0 Team Secret

The Brazilians had an extraordinary start to Nighthaven Labs as they won five of their six defenses, including two 4K plays by Lucas "soulz1" Schinke and Victor "VITAKING" Augusto. However, if we talk about individual plays, Marc "Jume" Steinmann must be mentioned too as he was behind three 4K plays that kept Team Secret alive.

Eventually, the series was decided in the fifteenth round of the second map, where Eduardo "KDS" Chiste clutched a 1v2 post-plant situation after Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak decided to stop the defusing animation thinking the Brazilian was closer to him. This gave FaZe Clan's player time to comfortably kill the Polish player, who would have won the game for his team if he had completed the animation.

Although the game didn't have any outstanding SiegeGG ratings, VITAKING was FaZe Clan's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 and a KOST of 81. The Brazilian led his teammates as a support while mainly playing Dokkaebi, Montagne, and Warden.

FURIA Esports 2-0 Shopify Rebellion

FURIA Esports defeated Shopify Rebellion after two completely different map results: 8-7 and 7-0 wins on Chalet and Kafe, respectively.

Match stats: FURIA Esports 2-0 Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion had a sweet start to the series after winning the first three rounds while defending on Chalet, including a Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski 1v1 clutch. However, the Brazilians managed to level the scoreboard after winning the team's remaining three defenses.

After swapping sides, neither of the teams could create a two-round lead on the scoreboard. Eventually, after reaching overtime, FURIA Esports confirmed the win on Chalet after winning their two defenses.

Finally, FURIA Esports ran over Shopify Rebellion on Kafe after producing the Six Invitational 2025 first flawless map win. Nonetheless, although the result looks extremely one-sided, three of the Brazilians' three round wins where clutches by João "Jv92" Vitor, Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia, and Diego "Kheyze" Zanello.

Curiously enough, these were the three-highest rated players of the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.37, 1.25, and 1.55, respectively. Meanwhile, it's also worth mentioning Richard "Rexen" Coronado's 1.28 as he finished the game with an entry balance of 5-1 (+4), a KPR of 1.05, and a KOST of 73.

PSG Talon 2-1 DarkZero Esports

Against all odds, PSG Talon surprised everyone with a 2-1 victory against DarkZero Esports. The South Koreans' win allowed them to stay alive in the Six Invitational 2025 for another day. Tomorrow, Fabian "Fabian" Hallsten's boys will have to defeat Team BDS to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs.

Match stats: PSG Talon 2-1 DarkZero Esports

The series began with a maximum overtime victory by PSG Talon on Consulate, which included two clutches by Park "Gotti" Geon-woo and Hong "Misa" Sang-yeong. These were crucial to force overtime, as they came in the second half of the match. After winning their two defenses, the South Koreans confirmed the map win.

However, the Americans quickly leveled the series scoreboard with a 7-4 win on Kafe, mainly thanks to the purple roster's efficiency on attack.

Last but not least, PSG Talon finished the job on Bank as they made the difference after winning three back-to-back defenses which gave the team a two-round lead before swapping sides. Shortly after, the team reached series point. Although they wasted the first one after a Nathan "Nafe" Sharp 1v1 clutch, the South Koreans secured the three points in the following round.

Team BDS 2-0 Team Falcons

Team BDS is now at the top of the standings of Group C after back-to-back 2-0 victories against RazaH Company and Team Falcons.

Match stats: Team BDS 2-0 Team Falcons

The Europeans had full control of the series as they secured the three points after 7-4 and 7-2 wins on Chalet and Kafe. They especially looked strong on defense, as they only lost one of their twelve defenses against the green roster.

Although all Team BDS' players averaged a KOST of 75 or above, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu was the best player of the match as he finished the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.61, a K-D of 25-9 (+16), and an entry balance of 6-3 (+3) while maining Deimos and Lesion.

Tomorrow, Team BDS will have the chance to lock Group C's top seed in their match against PSG Talon. Meanwhile, Team Falcons will play against RazaH Company.

Virtus.pro 2-0 SCARZ

Virtus.pro have locked a spot in the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket after a 2-0 win against SCARZ. Unfortunately for the Japanese side, this defeat means the black and red roster has already been mathematically knocked out of the competition.

Match stats: Virtus.pro 2-0 SCARZ

The Europeans' match got a bit uncomfortable on the second map of the series, Clubhouse, as the Japanese forced the overtime. However, the Bears faded SCARZ's hopes away with two quick round wins to put the match to an end.

Although SCARZ tried to stop Danila "dan" Donstov with the ban of Blackbeard, who was banned from both maps, the Russian was still an unstoppable force as he finished the game as the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.45, a K-D of 30-16 (+14), and an entry balance of 5-3 (+2).

Following today's result, SCARZ are already out of the Six Invitational 2025. However, the Japanese's last match will take place tomorrow, as they still have to play against w7m esports. Meanwhile, the Russians don't have to play any more group stage games.

Spacestation Gaming 2-1 w7m esports

Finally, Spacestation Gaming's victory against w7m esports has shaken the Group D standings while also keeping Virtus.pro's hopes alive of topping the standings.

Match stats: Spacestation Gaming 2-1 w7m esports

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions kicked off the series with a 7-5 win on Lair, a map they lost against Oxygen Esports earlier this week. However, despite winning Spacestation's map pick, the astronauts got back on track with a 7-3 win on Kafe. Last but not least, the Americans closed out the series with a 7-5 win on Chalet.

Spacestation Gaming only had two players with positive ratings in Alec "Fultz" Fultz and Roman "Forrest" Breaux, who finished the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.38 and 1.29. It's also worth mentioning w7m esports' player Denis "Dodez" Navas, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.29.