PSG Talon knocked out of Six Invitational 2025 despite epic win against Team BDS

PSG Talon have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after finishing at the bottom of the standings of Group C.

The South Koreans' victory against Team BDS earlier today meant the players would need a RazaH Company 2-0 victory against Team Falcons to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Lower Bracket. Unfortunately for them, Team Falcons' 7-5 win on Lair in the second map of the series automatically killed every hope in PSG Talon.

PSG Talon's start to the Six Invitational 2025 was underwhelming as the South Koreans couldn't win a single map against Team Falcons and RazaH Company. Surprisingly enough, after the team's poor beginning to the competition, Fabian "Fabian" Hallsten's boys managed to defeat DarkZero Esports to keep themselves alive, and, one day later, they demolished Team BDS in a game that will go down in the history books. However, Team Falcons spoiled the South Koreans' party as they brought back to reality despite losing to the Brazilians.

After this result, PSG Talon has become the third-eliminated side from the Six Invitational 2025 as they follow the footsteps of Team Joel and SCARZ. Later today, Team Secret or CAG Osaka will complete the list.

