Six Invitational 2023 Global Standings: Rules, structure, and SI Points

Rainbow Six Siege's most important tournament, without a doubt, is the Six Invitational. Counting the celebration of the first and only console Six Invitational in 2017, we have now seen seven editions played and a total of seven different champions.

Winning the Six Invitational is everyone's goal in the scene. But, how does a team qualify for it? What does it take for a squad to qualify for the most prestigious stage in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene?

As of now, teams qualify for the Six Invitational through the Global Points standings. The 16 teams with the biggest amount of points after the three stages conclude are invited to compete at the Six Invitational.

Let's dig into it to understand how to do the Global Standings work.

Who won the Six Invitational 2023?

G2 Esports won the Six Invitational 2023. The European Siege powerhouse defeated w7m esports in the grand final of the competition by a score of 3-1. With this victory, G2 Esports became the first organization to win the hammer twice.

The Danish player Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli was named the MVP of the Six Invitational 2023.

G2 Esports' victory also meant:

Karl "Alem4o" Zarth is the sixth Brazilian to win the Six Invitational.

Jake "Virtue" Grannan is the first APAC player to lift the Six Invitational.

Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten became the first player to win the Six Invitational as a player and as a coach.

What are the Six Invitational Global Standings?

The Six Invitational Global Standings is a point-based qualification system where the best 16 teams by the end of the year are invited to the Six Invitational, which will be played in Feb. 2023.

Rainbow Six Siege Global Standings 2022

As of now, this is how the Global Standings look like:

(Q) = Qualified for the Six Invitational 2023

Region Team League Stage 1 Charlotte Major League Stage 2 August Major League Stage 3 Jönköping Major Points 1 w7m esports (Q) 225 105 225 230 115+ 230 1240 2 Team BDS (Q) 225 165 180 - 225 375 1170 3 Wolves Esports (Q) 225 105 225 165 225 160 1110 4 DarkZero Esports (Q) 225 375 225 - 225 - 1050 5 Team Liquid (Q) 225 230 - - 225 300 980 5 Astralis (Q) 225 300 225 50 180 - 980 7 Rogue (Q) 180 - 225 375 180 - 960 7 XSET (Q) 225 165 224 230 115 - 960 9 Oxygen Esports (Q) 225 230 224 105 140 - 925 10 G2 Esports (Q) 225 165 225 165 140 - 920 11 FaZe Clan (Q) - - 225 300 225 160 915 12 Soniqs (Q) 115 - 225 50 225 230 845 13 Heroic (Q) 225 50 225 - 225 105 830 13 MNM Gaming (Q) 225 - 225 105 225 50 830 15 Elevate (Q) 225 50 225 165 145 - 800 15 CYCLOPS athlete gaming (Q) 225 50 205 - 215 105 800 16 FURIA Esports 225 105 225 165 - - 720 17 SANDBOX Gaming 115 - 215 50 215 50 700 19 Dire Wolves 225 105 - - 225 105 650 20 DWG KIA 180 - 215 50 145 - 590 21 Spacestation Gaming 225 - - - 225 105 555 22 Six Karma 115 - 180 - 225 - 520 23 TSM - - 115 - 225 165 505 24 Natus Vincere 115 - 140 - 225 - 480 25 Gaimin Gladiators - - 215 50 205 - 470 26 Black Dragons - - - - 225 165 390 26 Team oNe 225 165 - - - - 390 28 Outsiders 140 - 115 - 115 - 370 29 Pampas 225 - - - 140 - 365 30 Knights 140 - 205 - - - 345 31 Ninjas in Pyjamas - - 225 105 - - 330 32 Parabellum Esports 140 - 180 - - 320 32 Furious Gaming 180 - 140 - - - 320 32 beastcoast 180 - 140 - - - 320 32 ALPHA Team 140 - - - 180 - 320 36 Chiefs Esports Club 225 50 - - - - 275 36 Mirage - - - - 225 50 275 38 FURY - - - - 215 50 265 39 Team Cruelty - - 225 - - - 225 39 Talon Esports 225 - - - - - 225 41 REJECT - - - - 205 - 205 42 Fnatic - - 145 - - - 145 42 Tyde - - 145 - - - 145 44 Malvinas Gaming - - - - 140 - 140 45 Isurus - - 115 - - - 115

How are SI Points awarded?

According to the official Ubisoft Rulebook for the 2022 esports season, every regional league distributes 1560 SI Points. Majors also award SI Points, so it is vital for teams to qualify for these to have better chances to make it to the Six Invitational.

As each region is unique, the system is different depending on the regional league.

North American League

SI Points in the North American League are awarded as follows:

1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

5th: 225 SI Points

6th: 180 SI Points

7th: 140 SI Points

8th: 115 SI Points

European League

SI Points in the European League are awarded as follows:

1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

5th: 225 SI Points

6th: 180 SI Points

7th: 140 SI Points

8th: 115 SI Points

Brasileirão, Sudamericano, and Mexicano

Unlike Europe and North America, the LATAM regional league is followed by a playoff with the four best teams in Brazil, the two best teams in South America, and the two best teams in Mexico. This playoff is known as the Copa Elite Six.

SI Points in the Copa Elite Six are awarded as follows:

1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

5th: 225 SI Points

6th: 180 SI Points

7th: 140 SI Points

8th: 115 SI Points

APAC North and APAC South

Just like in LATAM, this region has a playoff after the conclusion of the regional leagues. The best four rosters from APAC North and the best four from APAC South qualify for the APAC Playoffs.

SI Points in the APAC Playoffs are awarded as follows:

1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification

5th: 225 SI Points

6th: 180 SI Points

7th: 140 SI Points

8th: 115 SI Points

Six Major

Finally, the Six Major. The best four rosters from each region meet in the Six Major, a sixteen-team competition.

SI Points in the Six Major are awarded as follows:

1st: 375 SI Points

2nd: 300 SI Points

3rd and 4th: 230 SI Points

5th - 8th: 165 SI Points

9th - 12th: 105 SI Points

13th - 16th: 50 SI Points

How does the tiebreaker work in the R6 Siege Global Standings?

According to Ubisoft's official rulebook for the 2022 season, these are the tiebreakers used in case two teams are tied in the Global Standings: