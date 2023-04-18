Six Invitational 2023 Global Standings: Rules, structure, and SI Points

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR
Rainbow Six Siege's most important tournament, without a doubt, is the Six Invitational. Counting the celebration of the first and only console Six Invitational in 2017, we have now seen seven editions played and a total of seven different champions.
Winning the Six Invitational is everyone's goal in the scene. But, how does a team qualify for it? What does it take for a squad to qualify for the most prestigious stage in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene?
As of now, teams qualify for the Six Invitational through the Global Points standings. The 16 teams with the biggest amount of points after the three stages conclude are invited to compete at the Six Invitational.
Let's dig into it to understand how to do the Global Standings work.
Who won the Six Invitational 2023?
G2 Esports won the Six Invitational 2023. The European Siege powerhouse defeated w7m esports in the grand final of the competition by a score of 3-1. With this victory, G2 Esports became the first organization to win the hammer twice.
The Danish player Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli was named the MVP of the Six Invitational 2023.
G2 Esports' victory also meant:
- Karl "Alem4o" Zarth is the sixth Brazilian to win the Six Invitational.
- Jake "Virtue" Grannan is the first APAC player to lift the Six Invitational.
- Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten became the first player to win the Six Invitational as a player and as a coach.
What are the Six Invitational Global Standings?
The Six Invitational Global Standings is a point-based qualification system where the best 16 teams by the end of the year are invited to the Six Invitational, which will be played in Feb. 2023.
Rainbow Six Siege Global Standings 2022
As of now, this is how the Global Standings look like:
(Q) = Qualified for the Six Invitational 2023
Region
Team
League Stage 1
Charlotte Major
League Stage 2
August Major
League Stage 3
Jönköping Major
Points
1
w7m esports (Q)
225
105
225
230
115+
230
1240
2
Team BDS (Q)
225
165
180
-
225
375
1170
3
Wolves Esports (Q)
225
105
225
165
225
160
1110
4
DarkZero Esports (Q)
225
375
225
-
225
-
1050
5
Team Liquid (Q)
225
230
-
-
225
300
980
5
Astralis (Q)
225
300
225
50
180
-
980
7
Rogue (Q)
180
-
225
375
180
-
960
7
XSET (Q)
225
165
224
230
115
-
960
9
Oxygen Esports (Q)
225
230
224
105
140
-
925
10
G2 Esports (Q)
225
165
225
165
140
-
920
11
FaZe Clan (Q)
-
-
225
300
225
160
915
12
Soniqs (Q)
115
-
225
50
225
230
845
13
Heroic (Q)
225
50
225
-
225
105
830
13
MNM Gaming (Q)
225
-
225
105
225
50
830
15
Elevate (Q)
225
50
225
165
145
-
800
15
CYCLOPS athlete gaming (Q)
225
50
205
-
215
105
800
16
FURIA Esports
225
105
225
165
-
-
720
17
SANDBOX Gaming
115
-
215
50
215
50
700
19
Dire Wolves
225
105
-
-
225
105
650
20
DWG KIA
180
-
215
50
145
-
590
21
Spacestation Gaming
225
-
-
-
225
105
555
22
Six Karma
115
-
180
-
225
-
520
23
TSM
-
-
115
-
225
165
505
24
Natus Vincere
115
-
140
-
225
-
480
25
Gaimin Gladiators
-
-
215
50
205
-
470
26
Black Dragons
-
-
-
-
225
165
390
26
Team oNe
225
165
-
-
-
-
390
28
Outsiders
140
-
115
-
115
-
370
29
Pampas
225
-
-
-
140
-
365
30
Knights
140
-
205
-
-
-
345
31
Ninjas in Pyjamas
-
-
225
105
-
-
330
32
Parabellum Esports
140
-
180
-
-
320
32
Furious Gaming
180
-
140
-
-
-
320
32
beastcoast
180
-
140
-
-
-
320
32
ALPHA Team
140
-
-
-
180
-
320
36
Chiefs Esports Club
225
50
-
-
-
-
275
36
Mirage
-
-
-
-
225
50
275
38
FURY
-
-
-
-
215
50
265
39
Team Cruelty
-
-
225
-
-
-
225
39
Talon Esports
225
-
-
-
-
-
225
41
REJECT
-
-
-
-
205
-
205
42
Fnatic
-
-
145
-
-
-
145
42
Tyde
-
-
145
-
-
-
145
44
Malvinas Gaming
-
-
-
-
140
-
140
45
Isurus
-
-
115
-
-
-
115
How are SI Points awarded?
According to the official Ubisoft Rulebook for the 2022 esports season, every regional league distributes 1560 SI Points. Majors also award SI Points, so it is vital for teams to qualify for these to have better chances to make it to the Six Invitational.
As each region is unique, the system is different depending on the regional league.
North American League
SI Points in the North American League are awarded as follows:
- 1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 5th: 225 SI Points
- 6th: 180 SI Points
- 7th: 140 SI Points
- 8th: 115 SI Points
European League
SI Points in the European League are awarded as follows:
- 1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 5th: 225 SI Points
- 6th: 180 SI Points
- 7th: 140 SI Points
- 8th: 115 SI Points
Brasileirão, Sudamericano, and Mexicano
Unlike Europe and North America, the LATAM regional league is followed by a playoff with the four best teams in Brazil, the two best teams in South America, and the two best teams in Mexico. This playoff is known as the Copa Elite Six.
SI Points in the Copa Elite Six are awarded as follows:
- 1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 5th: 225 SI Points
- 6th: 180 SI Points
- 7th: 140 SI Points
- 8th: 115 SI Points
APAC North and APAC South
Just like in LATAM, this region has a playoff after the conclusion of the regional leagues. The best four rosters from APAC North and the best four from APAC South qualify for the APAC Playoffs.
SI Points in the APAC Playoffs are awarded as follows:
- 1st: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 2nd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 3rd: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 4th: 225 SI Points + Six Major qualification
- 5th: 225 SI Points
- 6th: 180 SI Points
- 7th: 140 SI Points
- 8th: 115 SI Points
Six Major
Finally, the Six Major. The best four rosters from each region meet in the Six Major, a sixteen-team competition.
SI Points in the Six Major are awarded as follows:
- 1st: 375 SI Points
- 2nd: 300 SI Points
- 3rd and 4th: 230 SI Points
- 5th - 8th: 165 SI Points
- 9th - 12th: 105 SI Points
- 13th - 16th: 50 SI Points
How does the tiebreaker work in the R6 Siege Global Standings?
According to Ubisoft's official rulebook for the 2022 season, these are the tiebreakers used in case two teams are tied in the Global Standings:
- Head-to-head record: The team that has beaten the other team more times will be placed ahead. This can be easily calculated if both teams belong to the same region. However, if the teams in question are from different regions, it gets a bit more complicated as there's the chance the teams haven't met internationally during the season. If that's the case, we move to the next tiebreaker.
- Total Major Points: If head-to-head doesn't solve the problem, then Total Major Points is the next formula to decide who will be placed above in the Global Standings. This means that the team with the most SI Points obtained throughout the season's Majors will be placed above. If that doesn't solve the problem either, we move to the next tiebreaker.
- Percentage of matches won in Regional League: The team with the highest win rate in Regional Leagues would win the tie.
- Percentage of maps won in Regional League: If those three tiebreakers don't solve the problem, then the map win rate in Regional Leagues would also be considered.
- Tiebreaker Match: If none of the previous formulas solve the tie, a Tiebreaker Match will be played. The winner of the match will qualify.