Cloud9 to allow players explore options after shocking farewell post

Cloud9 have allowed players to explore their options after releasing a shocking farewell post on the team's official X account–which was deleted moments later.

While the whole situation is unclear, player Mitch "Dream" Malson and head coach Charles "Vivid" Stahelek revealed that the roster hadn't been dropped. Instead, the team was simply "thanking us for the past year of us being on the team" as revealed by Vivid shortly after the first announcement. He also added that the players "still have our spot but they are just letting us explore options if we wanted to join other teams if we got offered."

Former Oxygen Esports player Dream also revealed that this was "news to me" and that the last thing he had heard about the future of the roster is that "salaries were dropping." He also specified that the "option to stay was there if we wanted it."

Overall, this is extremely poor communication by Cloud9's social media department. The message has caused plenty of confusion but it seems like the players and staff weren't dropped, at least not yet. Instead, players have been allowed to explore options.

We will update this article as soon as more information is revealed. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.