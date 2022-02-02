What is the Six Major in Rainbow Six Siege esports?

When talking about international esports events, the first that comes to mind when thinking of Siege is the Six Invitational. The yearly competition held in Montreal, Canada, is the most important in terms of top teams (20) and prize pool (up to $3 million).

However, people can’t ignore the second biggest event in the Siege scene, the Six Major.

What teams compete in the Six Major?

The Six Major is a 16-team competition, where the best-four rosters from each region — LATAM, Europe, North America, and APAC — compete for international glory.

What format does the Six Major follow?

The Six Major format has changed due to the pandemic. The previous format was four groups following a double-elimination bracket with best-of-three games. Two teams then progressed to the final bracket.

Now, the format used is a four groups group stage where each group follows a double-round robin system with Best-of-one games, where the best two sides progress to the quarterfinals. Once there, games are BO3, with the Grand Final being BO5.

Does the Six Major affect the Six Invitational?

Indeed, yes! The Six Major is a very important part of the Six Invitational. Teams there fight for SI Points, which eventually help teams to make themselves a space at the Global Standings.

This is how SI Points are distributed in the Six Major:

1st: 375 SI Points

2nd: 300 SI Points

3rd - 4th: 230 SI Points

5th - 8th: 165 SI Points

9th - 12th: 105 SI Points

13th - 16th: 50 SI Points

What is the prize pool for the Six Major?

The Six Major is a $500,000 tournament, and the prize pool is distributed as it follows:

1st: $200,000

2nd: $80,000

3rd - 4th: $40,000

5th - 8th: $20,000

9th - 12th: $10,000

13th - 16th: $5,000

When is the Six Major?

Before the pandemic was a reality, Majors were celebrated on a yearly basis. Majors were played in August, with 2018’s edition being played in Paris, and then 2019’s celebrated in Raleigh.

Following the return of LAN events, the Six Major went from being a yearly event to being a tournament played every three months, excluding February as that is Six Invitational’s turn to shine. The Major is played every May, August, and November.

Where is the Six Major played?

Unlike the Six Invitational, the Six Major doesn’t have a stated city or location. The intention is to hold these events around the globe, including all regions.

2021 is the clear exception. Ubisoft’s initial plan was to celebrate May’s in The Netherlands, August’s in Mexico, and November’s in Japan. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, May’s edition was canceled, while November’s was moved to Sweden.

Who has won the Six Major?

So far, no team has won the Six Major twice. These are the Six Major champions and a quick explanation of their path to glory:

Paris 2018 - G2 Esports

After lifting the hammer in the Six Invitational under PENTA Sports and a victory at the Pro League Finals Season 8 in their international debut as G2 Esports, the European roster won the Paris Major in a tournament where they found no real opposition.

Raleigh 2019 - Team Empire

The Russians came from winning the Pro League Season 9 Finals, and went to defeat G2 Esports in the Grand Final to lift their second back-to-back international trophy.

Mexico 2021 - Team oNe

The Brazilians were almost knocked out of the tournament in the group stage, but a comeback from them forced the very first and so far the only tier breaker match in a Siege major international group stage. After surviving that, the rest is history, as they defeated Empire in the Grand Finals.

Sweden 2021 - FaZe Clan

After joining the scene back in 2018, the American organization failed many times at winning an international medal. Following some dominant displays in the group stage and after one of the toughest series in Siege’s history against DWG KIA, the team went to face NiP in the Grand Finals, a game that FaZe would eventually win.