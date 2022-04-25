Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

What would the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene be without Majors? Well, in LATAM, teams qualify for these international tournaments by playing in the Copa Elite Six.

Read more: Team Empire and Virtus.pro esports bundles removed from R6 Siege store

What is the Copa Elite Six?

Rainbow Six Siege's Copa Elite Six is a LATAM tournament that works as a regional qualifier for the Six Major. It is played once every stage, which means there are three Copa Elite Six every year.

The best four placed teams in the Copa Elite Six qualify for the stage's Six Major, which takes place in May, August, and November. While we already know the locations of the May and the November Major, the August Major location remains a secret.

The next Major is going to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be played from the 16th to the 22nd of May.

Who plays in the Copa Elite Six?

Copa Elite Six Stage 1 participants (Photo: R6esportsBR)

The Copa Elite Six is formed by eight teams — the best four rosters of the stage from the Brasileirão, the best two from the Sudamericano, and the best two from the Mexicano.

Stage 1

In Stage 1, Brazil sent w7m esports, Team Liquid, Team oNe, and FURIA Esports, South America sent Pampas and Furious Gaming, and Mexico sent Six Karma and ALPHA Team.

Due to the region's recent dominance and greater experience in the game, Brazilian teams are considered to be way better than the teams from Mexico and South America. More precisely, neither Mexico nor South America has ever sent a team to a Siege international competition.

What is the Copa Elite Six format?

The Copa Elite Six follows a double-elimination bracket format and every game in the competition is to the best-of-three maps.

In the first round, teams from the same region can't face each other. This means that Brazilian teams will always face a Mexican or South American roster in the Upper Bracket's first game.

What is the Copa Elite Six prize pool?

Copa Elite Six Stage 1 Prize Pool (Photo: R6 Esports)

Here are the prizes for the Copa Elite Six top teams:

1st: $29,230

2nd: $9,310

3rd: $5,846

4th: $3,507

5th and 6th: $2,923

7th and 8th: $2,338

The difference between the first and the second is incredibly big, with a $20,000 difference. The first gets almost half of the economic prize pool. However, teams not only fight to qualify for the stage's Major or for money but also for SI Points.

What are SI Points?

Six Invitational points are given to the best teams in a region. These help teams qualify for the biggest tournament of the year, the Six Invitational. The 16 teams with the highest amount of SI Points will be invited to the tournament.

Here are the points rewarded at the Copa Elite Six: