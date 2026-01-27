The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Kick Partner

As if Kick didn't make a boom on the streaming market from its inception, it is a platform that always pushes the boundaries of what a streaming platform needs and should represent. If you weren't aware of this, now is the right time to learn about it. Kick Partner Program is a new way to make your streaming endeavours be worth more than ever before. How? Well, by helping content creators stream, earn, and grow all under a single umbrella. The best part? A revenue sharing program no other streaming platform can come close to.

What Is the Kick Partnership Program?

Let's start by answering the important questions. Kick Partner Program is a program devised by the good people from Kick as a reward for their most quality streamers. The quality of products and ability to grow your account on this platform is now getting rewarded with advanced monetisation features. Those of you who are already on Kick know that to earn through their Affiliate program one needs to gain subscribers. The same goes for their Partner program, but it also reaches far beyond it. You will receive plenty more benefits through this upgraded partnership, most notably a pathway to getting the best revenue split in the streaming industry. With Kick Partner Program creators are those who get prioritized via higher payouts, and enhanced ways to grow their channels. If you're a content creator who is prepared to elevate its status among the crowd of streamers who look alike, and make your pastime into serious business, joining Kick Partner Program is the way to go.

How to Join the Kick Partner Program

If you're reading this, we are going to assume that you know that Kick is the best streaming program out there, and that you're a member who has an open account. You're here today to get introduced to Kick's Partner Program, right? If that's the case you've come to the right place. For all of you who want to earn revenue per stream, here's what's required of you.

Required Partner Metrics of the Highest Paying Streaming Platform of 2026

While the Kick Partner Program is not a novelty, as it has been around for months, some of the metrics to join have been established. Minor ones might change over time, but in principle the general ones should remain the same. In essence, these metrics should be seen as a guide that should point to the fast ways one content creator can become a Kick Partner. Here are the basic requirements:

You need to fully abide by Kick.com terms of service, its community guidelines, KVIP terms and conditions, and of course, their DMCA policy. This is the foundation on which every streamer needs to start, but you already knew that from the moment you joined Kick or its Affiliate program.

Partner program is a serious step in the life of every streamer who is serious about creating a career and business on Kick. That's why you will need a verified account before you even think about applying for the Kick partner Program.

In addition to partnering up with Kick, you need to be a partner with yourself. That's why your "About" section on the Kick dashboard needs to be full of the relevant data about yourself with all important links that lead toward your social media platforms.

As far as your Kick auditorium goes the bare minimum you need to achieve counts as 75 live concurrent viewership in the last month. Also, one needs to have at least 30 streaming hours in the last 30 days, which is not too much as it's an average of one hour per day.

The hard part, especially for beginners, will be acquiring a minimum of 25 active subs who are active in the last 30 days.

An even more difficult feat is to have 250 different chatters in the same time frame. It's one thing to have people following your account, it is different to have them see you when you stream, but it is much harder to make people actively comment on your streaming activity.

Lastly, each candidate for the Kick Partner Program needs to have at least 250 followers, and 2 VODs in the past 30 days.

If you're not quite there yet, but remain unsure how far you have progressed, everything you need to know about your progress regarding becoming a Kick Partner can be found in your dashboard. What you need to check is your Achievement section, where all the achievements required for this promotion are found listed.

One thing that could confuse new users, is what's the difference between being a Kick Partner and Kick Affiliate in regard to reaching the required milestones for the former. While both intersect at major points in growing your Kick account, there are quite a few notable differences, and to succeed, one needs to learn the difference.

Affiliate/ Partner Difference

The Kick Partner Program is intended for those streamers who view streaming as a profession. For those worthy, it provides a great way to get better revenue production. Don't get us wrong. You can earn through the Affiliate program. After all, Kick as many other streaming platforms provides revenue through the number of subscriptions. The same goes for Partners, but with more than a few additional perks. Once you become a partner, the revenue spit turns into the best offer streaming industry can make to any streamer. This is what Kick does better than any other streaming platform, it gives the earning advantage to the content creator and not to the platform itself. With things done this way, each creator has more space to grow, and is also backed by its platform. For streamers who already were looking at streaming like it is a business model this move by Kick is received as an additional boost to already highly established goals. Reaching Partner status is like making another valuable step toward streaming stardom.

How to Get Quicker to Partner Status?

Let us just say that there are no shortcuts to this goal. What you can do is give your best on every stream and you'll get there. This is easier said than done, of course. So, start by being a regular streamer. You don't have to stream every day, but considering that we've mentioned required hours of streaming you should push above that if you were to get to the goal quicker.

While streaming you need to look at a broader picture. It is not all about you, and robotically forcing streams. You need to pay attention to your audience. You need live viewers, and you need them focused. Interact with your crowd. By seeing your crowd react, you will know what you're doing the right way, what you could do better, or if you're doing everything completely wrong.

Considering that you need reaction from your viewership to get close to the Kick Partner Program, you need not only to give them quality content, but also a reason to communicate with you. The best way to do this is to remember who was there the day before, who was with you from the start, and who are new faces. Call them all out, give shootouts, and make sure everyone who is present feels appreciated. Approach things like this, and it will take you even further than simply gaining Kick partner status.

Once you have the crowd on your side, it's time to get your fellow steamers on board too. This is best done by offering and accepting collaborations. Multi streaming is a thing, and the sooner you embrace it, the better. It is a pathway to more audience, and better recognition among your peers. Streaming on Kick is not only about garnering subscribers, it's also about becoming a part of an ever growing community, and this is best done by getting friendly with your peers.

If you're new to streaming, and your earnings haven't really kicked in, we get it, you might be scarce equipment wise. While this might be an excuse when you're new, this excuse gets old really quick. Make sure that the more you earn, the more gets invested into your streaming gear. Quality streaming can lead you a long way and we're not talking only about the content, but about the manner and quality in which you deliver it.

If you get back a few paragraphs of this article we mentioned the "About" section and how it needs to be filled with the links leading toward your social media platforms. You must not neglect this advice, not your social media platforms. You need you to be your best promoter. Ensure that you share your streams and stream announcements on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

When it's all said and done, you also need to check on your progress from time to time. This can be done through the Kick's dashboard, where all of your achievements are tracked. If things are not going according to plan, this is where you will see what's not functioning, and how you should change the direction where you've been heading until the roadblock.

The Now Famous Revenue Split

Kick wanted to make a boom from the moment the platform was created. That was already done. This is an earthquake now. Their revenue split enabled through the Kick Partner Program is one of a kind in this industry. It's the reason why Kick is in the news more often than not. When you earn $5 on Kick, the platform only keeps $0.25. The content creators get $4.75. The fee they keep is intended only to cover payment processing fees, with all income being directed toward the creator. No other platform comes close to this kind of a split.

Let us give you a perspective on the matters at hand. Create a Kick account, work on it a bit, and reach 100 subscribers. That number of subscribers translates to $475 per month. Not only is this number amazing, it is also much higher than you can earn on any other similar platform. Kick's biggest rival, Twitch, offers 'only' $250 on the same number of subscribers. Their split is the industry's standard 50/50. For the same number of followers, Kick offers almost double the fee.

When it was created, the Kick Partner Program was known as the Kick Creator Incentive Program (KCIP). While it was vastly changed in the last few months its main part remained the same. Content creators get paid on the basis of each of their stream's performances. The calculus of the latest Kick revenue rate is not quite known to anyone, but according to the platform's top streamers it scales rather well with the acquired viewership. If you were unsure if Kick is the right platform for you, maybe you'll become sure when you see how other platforms fare compared to it.

As far as streaming goes, you only need a total of 5 hours streamed with no number of viewers required in order to be viewed as a creator on Kick. Twitch is more rigorous. It requires 8 hours streamed, spread across three different days, with a base viewership rate of 3 viewers, and an account of at least 50 followers. As far as the revenue cut goes, Kick goes with 95/5, while Twitch sticks to 50/50. Also, Kick pays its creators on a weekly basis, while Twitch does it monthly.

Lastly, Kick is not looking for exclusivity from their creators. If you want to be a steamer on Kick, YouTube, and Twitch at the same time, Kick is fine with it. As long as you build your Kick presence, the doors toward being a partner will be opened for you. At the same time, Twitch has rules for this kind of activity, so you need to pay attention whether everything is ordered on their part if you plan on multi steaming. With all of the above said, the Kick Partner Program does make a lot of sense, in general, and compared to its main rivals, doesn't it?