Rainbow Six Siege - Who's the player?

Banner image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Today, SiegeGG is bringing a mini-game to the website named "Who's the player?".

Every day, we will post this article on X (formerly known as Twitter) with one hint. We will update the post every hour and a half, with the hints being more revealing as the hours go by.

All active, inactive, and retired players may be included. This also includes former players who currently work as coaches or analysts!

Due to time differences between countries, we will do two players every day.

Remember that you have a wide range of competitions on our website that may help you in your research!

Example:

10:00 CEST - He has played for six different teams throughout his career.

11:30 CEST - He has competed in five Six Invitationals.

13:00 CEST - He retired at some point in his career.

14:30 CEST - White stairs may give him PL Season 9 Finals flashbacks.

The answer is Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski!

Who's the Player #11

13:00 - He mained Bandit at the Six Paris Major.

15:00 - He reached the PL Season 8 Finals.

19:00 - He reached the Top 4 of the Six Invitational 2019.

22:00 -

21:00 (Answer) -

Who's the Player #10

13:00 - He mained Buck in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

15:00 - He didn't play in the Six Charlotte Major.

16:00 - He participated in the Gamers8 2023.

19:30 - He won the Six Invitational 2021.

Gabriel "Pino" Fernandes was the answer! The Brazilian won the Six Invitational 2021 with Ninjas in Pyjamas after defeating Team Liquid in an all-Brazilian grand final.

Who's the Player #9

20:00 - He's a Six Major champion.

21:00 - He has featured in every BLAST Major played to date, but he has never reached Phase 3.

22:00 - He has played in two different regions.

23:00 - He is Swedish.

This one was easy, right? William "Spoit" Löfstedt won the Six Berlin Major with Rogue in his first international appearance. Later on, the Swed joined M80 as he spent Year 8 playing in North America.

Who's the Player #8

11:30 - His international debut came in the Six Invitational 2019.

12:30 - He mained Jäger on defense at the Six Invitational 2019.

13:30 - He has played in two different regions.

15:30 - He has won the European League 2020.

If you said Jake "Virtue" Grannan... you're right! His international debut came at the Six Invitational 2019. The Australian won the European League 2020 Finals as G2 Esports won the final series of the competition against Team BDS by 3-2.

Recently, the Australian won the Six Invitational 2023, which made him the first Australian player to lift the hammer.

Who's the Player #7

15:00 CEST - He competed at the Six Invitational 2017.

16:00 CEST - He mained Jäger at the Six Paris Major.

18:00 CEST - He has played for FaZe Clan for most of his career.

19:00 CEST - He currently plays for E1 Sports.

The answer is... Leonardo "Astro" Buzzacherra! The former FaZe Clan player competed in the Six Invitational for Santos. He won the Six Major in Sweden, in Nov. 2021.

Who's the Player #7

17:00 CEST - He made his international debut at the Six Invitational 2018.

18:00 CEST - He registered the best SiegeGG rating in his team at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

19:00 CEST - He mained Jackal in the Six Raleigh Major.

20:00 CEST - He's also known as "Cyborg".

The answer is... Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov! The Russian international debut came in the Six Invitational 2018 when he was playing for ROOM FACTORY. Later on, he would win the Six Raleigh Major and reach the Six Invitational 2019 and Six Invitational 2022 grand finals.

Who's the Player #6

10:30 - He's a Six Major winner.

12:30 - His team lost the two BO3 series they played at the Six Invitational 2023.

13:30 - He's American.

14:30 - He had a few words with some Brazilian players during the Six Charlotte Major.

The answer is... Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano! The North American player competes for DarkZero Esports and won the Six Charlotte Major.

Who's the Player #5

12:00 CEST - His favorite attacker in Stage 2 has been Iana.

13:00 CEST - He competed in the Gamers8 2022.

15:00 CEST - He has been involved in two 7-0 results in Stage 2.

15:00 CEST - If you remove the last two letters of his surname, you get the word casters users to say a player has gotten five kills in a round.

The answer is... Maurice "AceeZ" Erkelenz! The German has mained Iana on attack. He competed in the first two editions of the Gamers8, reaching the semi-finals of the Gamers82022.

Who's the Player #5

19:00 CEST - He has played for MIBR.

21:00 CEST - His first competition outside Brazil was the Allied Esports Vegas Minor.

22:00 CEST - He currently works outside Brazil.

23:00 CEST - He got a one-year ban during the Six Charlotte Major.

The answer is... Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo! The Brazilian played for a few matches in BR6 due to medical issues in one of MIBR's members. At the Six Charlotte Major, he was banned for 12 months. Now, Budega is coaching M80.

Who's the Player #4

11:00 CEST - His professional debut came in the Pro League Year 1 Season 2.

12:00 CEST - He has represented two esports teams internationally.

13:00 CEST - His last top-flight appearance was for Team Vitality.

14:00 CEST - He won the Six Invitational 2018 and the Six Invitational 2019.

The answer is... Daniel "Goga" Mazorra! The Spaniard won the Six Invitational 2018 and 2019 for PENTA and G2 Esports, respectively. He also played for Team Vitality in the European League but never played outside of Europe with them. In Spain, Goga briefly represented Movistar Riders and Rebels Gaming.

Who's the Player #3

11:00 CEST - He is a DreamHack winner.

12:00 CEST - He was included in one of the four SiegeGG Player of the Year lists (Year 4 - Year 7).

13:00 CEST - He has won a Six Invitational.

14:00 CEST - He has played four North America League Stage 2 matches.

The answer is... Bryan "Merc" Wrzek! The North American player won a DreamHack for TSM, which allowed his team to qualify for the Six Raleigh Major. He won the Six Invitational 2022, becoming the MVP of the tournament.

Now, Merc plays for Wildcard Gaming. He has helped the team to start Stage 2 with four regulation victories!

Who's the Player #2

17:00 CEST - He has only played in two editions of the Six Invitational, including the Six Invitational 2022 and the Six Invitational 2023.

18:30 CEST - Although he made his top-flight debut in June 2020, his first international appearance came in 2022.

20:00 CEST - Despite qualifying for the Six Charlotte Major, he couldn’t travel to the United States.

21:30 CEST - At some point in his career, he got 27 kills in a single map against Rogue.

The answer is... Paramin "sprOnigiri" Suwanwattana! The Thai began his professional career at Xavier Esports and reached international heights in Elevate.

His debut outside APAC was at the Six Invitational 2022, with his performance against Rogue on Oregon going down the history books for getting 27 kills.

Due to visa issues, Elevate couldn't travel to the Six Charlotte Major. Eventually, the Thai squad reached the quarter-finals of the Six Berlin Major and the Six Invitational 2023 group stage.

Who's the Player #1

10:00 CEST - He's Brazilian with experience in Brazil's top flight and Challenger League.

11:30 CEST - So far in Stage 2, his favorite attacker operator has been Ace.

13:00 CEST - He didn't play every match in his first top-flight season.

14:30 CEST - He currently plays in Europe.

The answer is... Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes. Did you get it?

The Brazilian competed in the Challenger League before representing FURIA Esports in the BR6 2020. Eventually, he was benched from the starting lineup.

However, Miracle made his way back to the team and performed at the highest level for FURIA Esports at many international events, including two editions of the Six Invitational, the Six Mexico Major, the Six Jönköping Major, the Six Charlotte Major, and the Six Berlin Major!

Now, the Brazilian plays for Team Secret in the Europe League. A bit tricky, right?