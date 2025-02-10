Spacestation Gaming and Team BDS become first teams to qualify for Six Invitational 2025 Finals

Spacestation Gaming and Team BDS have become the first teams to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Finals after victories against G2 Esports and Unwanted, respectively.

While both matches took place simultaneously, the astronauts were the first to lock a Six Invitational 2025 Finals spot after a 2-1 victory against G2 Esports.

Match stats: Spacestation 2-1 G2 Esports

The Americans were off to a great start in the series after winning the match's five first rounds, a run that included a 1v3 clutch by Roman "Forrest" Breaux. Although G2 Esports managed to win back-to-back rounds, the North American roster quickly closed out the map with two consecutive successful attacks.

Shortly after, Spacestation Gaming kept their momentum on Bank as the Americans won three of the first four rounds, with G2 Esports' only round win being an Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas 1v1 clutch. Although the Europe League roster managed to level the scoreboard before swapping sides, Spacestation Gaming seemed to be on the path of getting a comfortable 2-0 win as they built a temporary two-round lead.

However, the samurai reacted just in time as they shut down the astronauts with four consecutive attacks, with the last round ending in a Karl "Alem4o" Zarth 1v1 clutch to force the third map of the series.

On Kafe, while G2 Esports had a comfortable start to the map with two successful defenses, the Americans put the Six Invitational 2023 champions between a rock and a hard place after winning their remaining four attacks. Although G2 Esports managed to level the scoreboard, a 4K by Alec "Fultz" Fultz and a Jack "J9O" Burkard 3K in the final two rounds of the match sentenced pushed the Europe League roster to the Lower Bracket.

Meanwhile, Team BDS clinched the other Six Invitational 2025 Finals spot after defeating Unwanted with victories on Clubhouse and Border.

Match stats: Team BDS 2-1 Unwanted

The series began with a one-sided performance by the Esports World Cup 2024 champions Team BDS, as the Europeans got a 7-1 win against the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions — with the Americans' only round being a 1v2 clutch by Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez.

Fortunately for the Americans, Consulate was closer. All in all, Unwanted felt like the better side. After leveling the scoreboard before swapping sides, the Americans built a two-round lead after a Gaven "Gaveni" Black 1v2 Amaru Clutch. Eventually, Team BDS shortened the distance after a Fatih "Solotov" Türker 1v4 clutch, as the Turkish survived thanks to a Gu Mine that prevented Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens from planting. Shortly after, Unwanted closed out the map with back-to-back attacking rounds.

Surprisingly enough, and despite a slow start to Border, Unwanted seemed to be on the verge of closing the series out after being 5-3 ahead after the first eight rounds of action. However, Team BDS got things back on track just in time and survived to the third map of the series after winning four consecutive defenses, with Théo "LikEfac" Mariano putting the match to an end with a 1v2 clutch.

Following these two results, Spacestation Gaming and Team BDS have secured a spot at the Six Invitational 2025 Finals. Both teams will clash on February 11. Meanwhile, G2 Esports will play against the winner of the series between Shopify Rebellion and Oxygen Esports, while Unwanted will play against the winner of the match between M80 and CAG Osaka.

