Rainbow Six Siege releases new Doktor's Curse universal bundles

It's Halloween, so the new bundles are getting spooky! With the launch of Doktor's Curse, Rainbow Six Siege's special Halloween event, the game has released three new universal skins.

Universal skins are those cosmetics that you can equip to any gun in the game. That's why these are so popular in Rainbow Six Siege.

Learn more here about all Doktor's Curse bundles and exclusive cosmetics.

Incorporeal Bundle

"As if animated by invisible hands, get a hold of the Possessed Possession weapon and attachment skins for all weapons, the Spectal Squash charm and the Ghastly Situation background before they dematerialize. For good.

- In-game description

The Incorporeal Bundle is Doktor's Curse's first bundle. It combines various shades of blue and red, creating a very special gun skin. It's arguably the best bundle of the event, with the charm constantly glowing.

The Incorporeal Bundle includes the following:

Possessed Possession universal weapon skin.

Possessed Possession universal attachment.

Spectral Squash charm.

Ghastly Situation operator card background.

You can purchase it now for 1,600 R6 Credits. If you have the Premium Battle Pass, you will enjoy a 10% discount.

Wicked Surgery Bundle

Enter the most deranged of laboratories with the Suspicious Material weapon and attachment skin for all current weapons, the Unhinged Facility operator card background and the Trephine charm. Available for a limited time.

- In-game description

It's time to visit the Doctor! This greyish cosmetic is perfect for Halloween, especially for an event called Doktor's Curse. However, this bundle isn't cursed, so don't worry.

The Wicked Surgery Bundle includes the following:

Suspicious Material universal weapon skin.

Suspicious Material universal attachment skin.

Trephine charm.

Unhinged Facility operator card background.

The initial price for this bundle is 1,600 R6 Credits. However, if you have Premium Battle Pass, you will enjoy a 10% discount.

Flayed Pain Bundle

Hold on to the life you have left with Surgical Stitch weapon skin, applicable to all current weapons, the Unnatural Existence operator card background and the Abnormality charm. Unlockable for a limited time.

- In-game description

If Frankenstein played Rainbow Six Siege, this would be his favorite skin. The skin mixes green and brown shades to create a terrific cosmetic.

The Flayed Pain Bundle contains the following:

Surgical Stitch universal weapon skin.

Surgical Stitch universal attachment.

Abnormality charm.

Unnatural Existence operator card background.

Just as the previous two bundles, this one can be acquired with 1,600 R6 Credits. However, the price falls to 1,512 R6 Credits if you own the Premium Battle Pass.