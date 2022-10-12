Rainbow Six Siege Maps tier list: Ranked

It's important to know what operators to use in Rainbow Six Siege, but the meta is also influenced by the game's maps. Keep on reading to find out what are the best maps in Rainbow Six Siege.

Best: Clubhouse

Clubhouse is arguably the best map in Rainbow Six Siege. Despite some significant reworks, the map has never been removed from the professional map pool. Its large presence in the game, both competitively and casually, makes it the ideal map to start playing Siege.

All of Clubhouse's bomb sites are playable, with the Bar defense being the riskiest one to defend. However, its large number of hatches, its destructibility, and the size of the map, make it a good map to learn the basics of the game.

On top of that, the bomb sites on Clubhouse push players to get used to some of the most important tactics in the game, including the Bandit Trick, or the importance of shotguns and impacts to shaping a site to the defender's needs.

As it's a very common map in all Ranked, Unranked, and Quick Match game modes, players get to learn it quickly, hence why this is one of the community's favorite maps.

Good: Chalet, Oregon, Kafe, Bank

All of these maps were introduced to the game alongside its release, back in Dec. 2015. However, all of these have been reworked at least once. Chalet and Oregon are arguably behind Clubhouse, making the top three. Kafe and Bank are close.

Chalet's rework was welcomed by the community and now has a very important place in the game. It's one of the most played maps in the game, which also applies to the professional community. Something similar happened with Oregon, a map that has a huge presence in professional competitions. Both maps have a basement, as Nokk's importance on these has increased.

Kafe and Bank are big maps that give defenders a good chance to make roaming plays. From time to time, even professional players have decided to bring a Caveira.

Mid: Theme Park, Villa, Consulate, Coastline, Border

All of these maps belong or have belonged to the competitive map pool and all of them currently feature in the Ranked map pool.

Historically, both Theme Park and Villa are defender-sided maps. Villa does not have the best reputation among Ranked players, as a large number of cosmetics melt with the building. Meanwhile, Consulate, Coastline, and Border are more attacking orientated.

Consulate is a classic of the game, and players tend to like playing there. However, Coastline might be the favorite on this list, as the map usually has a great number of gunfights.

Not Good: Emerald Plain, Kanal, Stadium Bravo, Skyscraper

This section includes the two most recent maps, Emerald Plain and Stadium Bravo, and some of the most heavy-reworked maps in the game, Kanal and Skyscraper.

While Skyscraper's place in the meta isn't the worst, players are still not too used to the map. Meanwhile, Emerald Plain is too difficult to defend, as many of the bomb sites are too exposed and have too many soft surfaces or walls.

It's difficult to talk about Stadium Bravo as it was added with the most recent operation, Operation Brutal Swarm, but players aren't happy.

Worst: Outback, Favela

Without a doubt, Outback and Favela are the worst maps in the Ranked map pool. Favela is too dark and it's difficult for players to play there, while Outback's most recent rework hasn't helped at all.