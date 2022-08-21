New map Stadium Bravo to be released with Operation Brutal Swarm

Earlier in the season, Ubisoft announced that the new map scheduled for Y7S3 wouldn't be ready in time. With such announcement, Ubisoft also mentioned the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season wouldn't include a new map.

Later on, with the release of the Y7S2 Mid-Season Roadmap Update, Ubisoft informed the players of the release of a map that the community had "already played before" and that "it was part of an event."

After speculations, we now know what will be the map deployed to the game alongside the release of Operation Battle Swarm: Stadium Bravo.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege announces new operator Grim

New Siege map Stadium Bravo

With the launch of Operation Brutal Swarm, Stadium Bravo is back to Rainbow Six Siege. Stadium Bravo is a map that's part of the time-limited game mode released during the celebration of the Six Invitational.

Stadium Bravo is a map that combines features and rooms seen in two Rainbow Six Siege maps: Border and Coastline.

It also includes features that no other maps have, such as bulletproof windows.

According to Ubisoft's announcement at the Berlin Major, the team has worked to improve the lighting, among many other aspects of the map.

As the map is the combination of two well-known maps, Border and Coastline, players shouldn't have problems to adapt to it.

Also, players will be allowed to spawn from the top of the map, a perfect way to avoid undesired spawnpeeks that can ruin the players' experience.

Is Stadium Bravo a Ranked map in Siege?

Yes! From Operation Brutal Swarm, Stadium Bravo will be included to the Ranked playlist. It will also be included to casual game modes, such as Quick Match.

When can I play Stadium Bravo?

Stadium Bravo will be part of the Test Server. The Test Server will be opened next week. Meanwhile, Operation Brutal Swarm should be deployed on Sep. 6.

We highly encourage you to try out the Test Server, especially this time. Many new features will be released with this upcoming operation, including a new operator called Grim, new changes to weapons, gadgets, and utility.

Ubisoft needs the feedback from the community, so playing the Test Server is extremely important! Sadly for console players, the Test Server is only open for PC players.