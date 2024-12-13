Rainbow Six Siege unveil Ghost in the Shell bundles for Azami and Lion

For many players, Rainbow Six Siege is a unique game. The experience and feeling that they get from Ubisoft's shooter can't be matched as traits like map destruction and different operator abilities make every match feel completely different.

However, sometimes, other elements like the game's R6 Share skins and random partnerships temporarily steal the show. The game's most popular collaboration is the one between Rainbow Six Siege and Rick and Morty, which saw, well, Rick and Morty making an appearance in the game as Doc and Fuze, respectively. Players can still get their hands on their bundles in the store!

Other popular collaborations include NieR: Automata's Elite Skin for Iana, Sledge's Master Chief Elite Skin, and even WWE-themed bundles for Ash and Oryx.

This time, Ubisoft's FPS Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has collaborated with the Japanese cyberpunk media franchise Ghost in the Shell. Originally written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow, the manga published between 1989 and 1990 has received multiple anime adaptations.

Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost in the Shell Collaboration

Rainbow Six Siege's collaboration with Ghost in the Shell includes bundles for Azami and Lion, who represent Motoko Kusanagi and Batou.

Here's a look at the bundles released in this futuristic collaboration, which will surely be a blast from the past for those fans who followed the series during the nineties!

Azami the Major Bundle

Azami the Major Bundle sees the defender under the looks of Motoko Kusanagi. In Ghost in the Shell, Major Motoko Kusanagi is a cyborg-cyberterrorist field commander of Public Security Section 9, a fictional division of the real Japanese National Public Safety Commission. She's the main character in Masamune Shirow's manga and eventual anime adaptations.

Considering that Major Motoko Kusanagi is a cyborg, we believe Aruni could have been another great fit as the Thai defender has some robotic body parts. However, we understand Azami made more sense as the Operation Demon Veil character is Japanese.

Azami's Ghost in the Shell bundle includes the following items:

The Major headgear

The Major uniform

SEBURO C-26A ALTER skin for Azami and Alibi's ACS12 Shotgun

The Major Azami operator portrait

Ghost Dive universal operator card background

The Laughing Man weapon charm

Here's how much Azami's Ghost in the Shell bundle costs, depending on if you own the premium battle pass or not:

Original price: 2,160 R6 Credits

10% discount applied from premium battle pass: 1,944 R6 Credits

Lion Batou Bundle

Lion Batou Bundle sees the French attacker under the looks of Batou. In Ghost in the Shell, Batou is a lead investigator. He's the main male character of the story.

This is not the first collaboration featuring Lion as the French operator was chosen to represent Leon S. Kennedy in Rainbow Six Siege's collaboration with Resident Evil.

Lion's Ghost in the Shell bundle includes the following items:

Batou headgear

Batou uniform

SECTION 9 MANDATE skin for Lion's V308 Assault Rifle

Batou Lion operator portrait

New Port City universal operator card background

Tachikoma weapon charm

Here's how much Lion's Ghost in the Shell bundle costs, depending on if you own the premium battle pass or not:

Original price: 2,160 R6 Credits

10% discount applied from premium battle pass: 1,944 R6 Credits

If you're planning on purchasing both cosmetic sets, you can do so instantly by purchasing the Ghost in the Shell bundle. Its current price is 4,080 R6 Credits, which goes down to 3,672 R6 Credits after applying the 10% discount for premium battle pass owners.

Keep in mind that purchasing the Ghost in the Shell Bundle is cheaper than purchasing Azami and Lion's bundles individually. Therefore, if you're thinking on buying both packs, be smart and buy the general bundle instead of getting them individually!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.