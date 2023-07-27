Rainbow Six Siege to release new WWE bundles for Ash and Oryx

If you're a WWE fan, today is your lucky day. Rainbow Six Siege LATAM's Twitter account announced the release of new WWE bundles for Ash and Oryx.

This is not the first WWE partnership with Rainbow Six Siege. In Jan. 2023, Rainbow Six Siege released the two first WWE bundles to the game for Blackbeard and Thorn.

Although Rainbow Six Siege LATAM's Twitter account announced the release of the bundles, these haven't made it to the game yet. According to the video, however, these should already be in the game's store. Keep on reading to not miss out on Rainbow Six Siege's new partnership with the WWE!

Oryx and Ash get WWE bundles

Oryx and Ash have been the operators chosen to represent the WWE fighters Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley, respectively.

Oryx's Warfare Bundle is the operator's only bundle in the game's store right now.

Unfortunately, the community hasn't got access to these two bundles yet. It's difficult to say when these cosmetics will drop to the game as it could be a matter of hours, days, or even weeks.

Both bundles will very likely include exclusive charms, weapon skins, and even a special WWE operator card background. While we can't talk about these as they haven't been displayed, we can talk about the operators' uniforms and headgearsre.

Oryx WWE bundle

Oryx's WWE bundle represents Roman Reigns and it includes a uniform with the sentence Head of the Table. It is the name of the entrance theme the fighter uses in the WWE.

The bundle isn't incredible, but it does the job. It also suits Oryx perfectly. Considering that he doesn't have many bundles available in Rainbow Six Siege, we expect Oryx mains to go for this one!

Ash WWE bundle

Meanwhile, Ash is representing Rhea Ripley. Just like Oryx's outfit, hers is very dark. We expect this bundle to be welcomed with open arms by every Ash main, a definition that includes a big part of Siege's community.