Rainbow Six Siege has plenty of cosmetics to choose from — you just have to spend some time exploring the in-game store! However, this might be more difficult than it seems. The in-game store is large, there are many kinds of bundles and skins, and many sections to explore.

If that's the case, our advice is going straight to the R6 Share skins section. Some of the best skins can be found there, including many original, bright, and colorful designs.

What is R6 Share?

R6 Share is a Ubisoft program launched to support the esports scene. Easy as that. The designs introduced in the program are appealing not just for the esports fans but also for those that don't follow the competitive scene.

With more than 40 teams to choose from, we are sure there's at least one design you will like!

How much does a R6 Share skin cost?

R6 Share weapon skins usually cost 300 R6 Credits, which can only be obtained by spending real money. The price will increase depending on if you buy a charm, a uniform, headgear, or a full bundle.

Meanwhile, bundles can cost more than 1,000 R6 Credits, with the price depending on if you have a Premium Battle Pass or not. With the launch of Year 9 R6 Share bundles, the option of acquiring the operator card background and the weapon skin in a bundle of two was introduced.

Oh, and keep in mind that a Premium Battle Pass will give you a 10% discount!

What are the best R6 Share skins?

There's no accounting for taste. However, we have chosen six R6 Share skins that we think stand out from the rest.

Wildcard

Wildcard's R6 Share bundle for Year 9 introduced cosmetics for Ram and her R4-C. Casually, the weapon is also used by Ash. Therefore, if you're an Ash main, this skin was made for you.

Unfortunately, with Operation Twin Shells, the R4-C has been nerfed. Don't worry, Ash and Ram still have access to their precious ACOG. However, the number of bullets has been reduced from 180 to 150.

While the weapon skin is beautiful, the operator card background can't be ignored. The concept is unique and is now seen by the community as one of the best of its kind.

Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming's bundles are some of the best in the game. However, the team's bundle introduced to the game in 2023 is potentially their best one.

Later on, Spacestation Gaming and Jynxzi partnered to create a R6 Share bundle for the 2024 season for Pulse.

CAG Osaka

CAG's skin for Zofia is far away from being labeled as one of the best in the game. That's not the case for Mozzie's gun. This skin is special, as the Japanese kanjis are the names of the players in the team when the cosmetic was first released. White, blue, red, and orange unite to create one of the best skins this game has ever seen.

Knights

Although Knights haven't made it internationally since the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the organization has had teams in North America, Oceania, and LATAM.

Despite the team's lack of international results, their R6 Share skins are some of the best in the program. The skins from 2020 and 2021 feel majestic, while the newer ones feel a bit more refreshed. As they have a big variety of skins, it's hard to miss with them!

Elevate

If we have so many anime skins in R6 Share, it's because Elevate. The team's skin for Mira and Goyo's Vector was followed by their skin for Fuze and Ace's AK-12.

One of the most popular bundles in R6 Share is their bundle for Iana, which was introduced earlier this year. It included an anime operator card background, which is very popular among the players.

DarkZero Esports

Last but not least, DarkZero Esports' cosmetics have originated some controversy during the years for many reasons. Although they don't feel very tactical due to their purple and green colours, which can't go unnoticed, the skins they have released since 2020 often steal the show.

These are just our favorite skins, but there are more in the store! We encourage you to go there, and have a look by yourself!