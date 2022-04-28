Rainbow Six Mobile announces Recruit for Closed Alpha

Banner image: Rainbow Six Mobile Twitter

First was Rook, then Thatcher, and finally Ying. Now, one of the most iconic operators in Rainbow Six Siege has been confirmed to be in Rainbow Six Mobile's Closed Alpha: Recruit.

Read more: How do I play Rainbow Six Siege on my phone?

Who is Recruit in Rainbow Six Siege?

Recruit is the initial operator in Rainbow Six Siege. Every Siege player has used this character at least a couple of times in their life, as Recruit is the first operator to be unlocked in the game. His first appearance in Rainbow Six Siege is in the old version of Hereford Base in the Situations game mode, which works as a practice field for inexperienced players.

Recruit symbolizes Siege. He has everything, he is everywhere. Recruit can be used in both attacking and defensive lineups. He can bring frag grenades, stun grenades, smoke grenades, claymores, an LMG, or even a shotgun as a secondary. It is insane.

However, in Rainbow Six Siege, Recruit can only be used in Terrorist Hunt, Costume Matches, and Quick Match. Forget about bringing him to the Ranked battlefield.

Despite the amount of utility he has, the truth is that Recruit is known for being a bad operator — a "noob operator." If you use him is because you don't have any other operator available, or because you just want to have some fun.

Is Recruit in Rainbow Six Mobile useful?

It is very difficult to tell. There's very little information about Recruit's version on Rainbow Six Mobile. However, we expect him to have a similar role to the one he has in Rainbow Six Siege.

Keep in mind that Recruit has no unique ability. Unlike operators like Thermite or Hibana, who bring a special gadget, or like Ash, who brings explosive projectiles, Recruit doesn't bring anything special — his unique trait is his wide kit of weapons and gadgets.

What operators have been confirmed for the Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Alpha?

As of now, these are the operators that have been confirmed for the Rainbow Six Mobile Closed Alpha:

Defenders

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

Rook

Attackers

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Thatcher

Ying

In Recruit's case, he should be available in both teams, as in Rainbow Six Siege he can be used on defense and attack.