Rainbow Six Mobile announces Thatcher for Closed Alpha

Thatcher is one of Rainbow Six Siege's most well-known faces. His EMPs disable defender gadgets and make the attackers' job way easy, especially helping the team's hard breachers.

He is so important that Thatcher is usually banned from Ranked matches. There's almost always a team that decides to remove him from the game, which leaves defenders in a better position.

Will Thatcher be so important in Rainbow Six Mobile? Well, we think so. There's no reason to think the opposite.

Who is Thatcher in Rainbow Six Siege?

Thatcher is a British operator from the S.A.S. As we previously mentioned, he is a key operator in any lineup — if he's open. If he isn't, attackers must figure out a way to fill Thatcher's void. Operators such as Maverick, Kaid, Thatcher, Flores, or even operators with grenades or explosives can do the trick.

What attackers are confirmed to be in Rainbow Six Mobile?

Other than Thatcher, who has just been confirmed, his S.A.S teammate Sledge has also joined the roster in the Mobile version, alongside Ash, Twitch, Thermite, and Hibana.

With these names, we can form a pretty decent attacking lineup. Ash as the clear entry fragger, Twitch as a second entry, Thatcher as the team's support, Thermite or Hibana as hard breachers, and Sledge to bring soft destruction.

However, more names will be confirmed over the next few days. A few days ago, Rainbow Six Mobile confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege's defender Rook had also joined the team.

What defenders are confirmed to be in Rainbow Six Mobile?

If you love roaming, the current operator pool will fascinate you. As of today, Caveira, Bandit, Valkyrie, Mute, Smoke, and Rook have been confirmed. We expect other operators to join soon, as Pulse and Jäger appear in the official Rainbow Six Mobile trailer.