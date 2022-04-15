Rainbow Six Mobile announces Rook for Closed Alpha

Banner image: Rainbow SIx Mobile

Just a few weeks after the first official Rainbow Six Mobile announcement, Ubisoft unveiled Rook as the first addition to the initial pool of operators in the game.

Who is Rook in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rook is a Rainbow Six Siege defender. His gadget is an Armour Pack that he can deploy during the round — ideally during the preparation phase. Once equipped, the armor plates give 20 extra health points to operators.

Before the main announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile's official Twitter account posted a picture with Rook's shade, asking users to guess what operator was hidden behind it — giving us some serious Pokémon vibes.

What other operators can I play on Rainbow Six Mobile?

Rook is not the first operator released on Rainbow Six Mobile. The initial announcement included 10 names from Rainbow Six Siege, including five defenders and five attackers.

Rook's announcement leads us to think that the game will be announcing more operators every now and then, but it's unsure if Rainbow Six Mobile is planning on including all the 63 operators from Rainbow Six Siege.

As of now, Rainbow Six Mobile's operator list includes the following:

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

NEW ADDITION - Rook

What other operators could be added to Rainbow Six Mobile?

In the official Rainbow Six Mobile trailer, we can see multiple operators that haven't been released yet, with Pulse and Jäger as the best examples.

Considering that, and with Rook being announced now, at least three more attackers should join the list. Looking at our options, we could see Thatcher, Fuze, and Jackal — as a direct counter to Caveira's ability. However, it is very difficult to predict who's going to join Rainbow Six Mobile anytime soon.