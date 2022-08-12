Post-Stage 2 Transfer Megathread | Update: Gaimin Gladiators sign former Secret head coach and analyst Titan

Following the end of Stage 2, the August transfer window will open from Monday, August the 22nd to Sunday, September 4th, giving teams two weeks to make any changes they wish to their roster.

Here's a roundup of all the changes announced so far ahead of the window's opening:

North America:

Astralis -- Forceful joins as Trial Analyst, leaves for DarkZero Esports Oxygen Esports -- LaXInG dropped, Sweater joins Parabellum Esports -- Gunnar leaves, SmiTaSous leaves, Sonar rejoins, Azian and Doq joins DarkZero Esports -- Forceful joins as assistant coach beastcoast -- Drip benched, Sweater leaves, Xeno & Ferda joins TSM FTX -- Chala leaves, Snake joins as a trial, Geo leaves, Gasher and Snake join Spacestation Gaming -- Skys leaves, Dexter joins as a trial, Dexter trial not converted to permanent position, Yeti joins Soniqs -- Supr retires, moves to General Manager position, Yeti leaves, Gunnar and Geo join Mirage -- Marmalade leaves, Nyx moved to coach, Dexter and Mohesse joins

Europe:

G2 Esports -- Shas announces departure, M4niac replaces ProtaX as manager, Prano leaves Heroic -- GorgoNa leaves, Sloth benched, Meloo and Jume join Team BDS -- BiOs and RaFaLe leave Natus Vincere -- Thuunder benched, Blurr leaves, T3b and Leadr join Virtus.pro -- Always and Dan replace SmashByAsh and FMX, JoyStiCK joins as coach Team Secret -- Titan and SiLenCe leave, Keenan benched, Saves leaves, ASTRO and Gruby signed as players, Twister signed as coach Team Empire -- Organization leaves R6, TT9 Esports sign team

Latin America:

w7m esports -- GdNN1 benched Team oNe eSports -- Lagonis leaves FURIA Esports -- Julio leaves Team Liquid -- Lagonis replaces psk1 INTZ -- hornetao leaves, TropiCaos signs roster, yektz and kondz join

Asia Pacific:

REJECT -- Pep leaves Fnatic -- Li9ht, Siru, and Yura benched Talon Esports -- zelgadiss leaves FAV gaming -- Ramu to leave team

Elevate -- Dr.Bestsiaer retires Invictus Gaming -- GiG set to leave, SpeakEasy, and Jigsaw leave, organization leaves R6, team signs Tex and ShibeNuts, to be known as Tyde Knights -- SpeakyEasy replaces Quiz Chiefs Esports Club -- Organization leaves R6, roster disbands Wildcard Gaming -- Milostka leaves, Pat benched, Bouncinballz and Tuhan join Gaimin Gladiators -- Titan joins as analyst

#flag@20:id Gaimin Gladiators

September 22nd -- Gaimin Gladiators today announced the signing of former Team Secret head coach and analyst William "Titan" Davie before their first Stage 3 match against Wildcard Gaming.

Titan will join the team in the strategic coach and analyst role and work with GG head coach Ilham "Sunan" Surya, as the team will look to his expertise with the European play style to give them the edge in an APAC South that is tighter than ever.

The British analyst was part of Team Secret for over two years, having joined just before the start of Stage 1 of the 2020 season. During his time there, Secret only finished sixth once -- their highest placement -- with their 2022 so far marked by two ninth-placed finishes.

#flag@20:us DarkZero Esports

September 10th -- Tanner "Forceful" McHattie, the ex-coach of Tempo Storm and Mirage, has joined DZ in "opposition scouting and assistant coach roles".

Forceful will be the second member of DZ's support staff team alongside their coach, Kyle "Mint" Lander, after Grant "Grant" Tripple moved to a content role last September and Brandon "BC" Carr became the team's general manager in March.

This has been DZ's lone change to the team after they failed to qualify for the Berlin Major with a fifth-placed NA League finish. Before this, the organization had reached nine global LAN events in a row and won the Charlotte Major.

#flag@20:br FURIA Esports

September 11th -- Just three months after joining FURIA Esports as a coach, Julio "Julio" Giacomelli has left the organization. This comes just a month after he worked as a trial analyst for Astralis during the Berlin Major.

#flag@20:ru Team Empire

September 11th -- The former Team Empire roster, which has been competing under the PWNZ name throughout the 2022 season, has been signed by TT9 Esports, a British organization.

September 6th -- Team Empire announced today it released its Rainbow Six Siege roster, which had been playing in the EUL under the name "PWNZ".

SiegeGG reported on the players' struggle to keep playing throughout the 2022 season after sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit Team Empire. The organization subsequently failed to pay its players "since March", said PWNZ manager Igor "TheRealestRussian" Obukhov.

#flag@20:eu Team Secret

September 11th -- Team Secret today announced the signing of former FURIA Esports coach Marlon "Twister" Mello as their new coach, and Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak and Reece "ASTRO" Lambert as replacements for Szymon "Saves" Kamieniak and Keenan "Keenan" Dunne.

September 10th -- After finishing EUL Stage 2 in ninth place, Team Secret have opted to replace both Keenan "Keenan" Dunne and Szymon "Saves" Kamieniak. Saves will leave the team, while Keenan will move to the bench.

August 8th -- After joining Secret at the beginning of the 2021 Season, William "Titan" Davie, the team's head coach, has announced that he has exited the roster. This comes after the roster has secured successive disappointing results; 10th, eighth, 10th, ninth, and ninth.

July 12th -- This also came less than a month after Secret's "mental coach", Chevy "SiLenCe" Bullido, also left the team, just after Secret’s victory over Heroic on playday five of the European League.

This, therefore, means that Team Secret currently has no support staff.

#flag@20:br Team Liquid

September 9th -- Team Liquid has announced the signing of Mexico Major champion Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi. He was the only remaining member of Team oNe’s 2021 roster after the departure of Karl “Alem4o” Zarth to G2 Esports and 00 Nation’s entry into Rainbow Six Siege.

September 8th -- One of Team Liquid's two remaining players from their ESL Pro League Season 7 Finals victory, Paulo "psk1" Augusto, has officially left the team after four and a half years.

As well as his Pro League title, he also won the OGA Pit Minor and the 2021 BR6 League title. He also finished as a runner-up during the 2021 Six Invitational, DreamHack Montreal 2019, and the 2020 BR6 Finals.

#flag@20:us Mirage

September 9th -- Mirage today announced the signings of Lorenzo "Dexter" and Jesse "Mohesse" Sheffield, after having moved Zachary "Nyx" Thomas to a coaching role and parting ways with Emma "Marmalade" Peterson.

September 2nd -- Mirage announced today, Sep. 2, that they have parted ways with Emma "Marmalade" Peterson.

A few hours later they also announced that just one stage after his return to Mirage, Zachary "Nyx" Thomas has been moved to an assistant coach and substitute position.

#flag@20:eu Heroic

September 9th -- Heroic has added in two rookie players, "Meloo" who previously competed on Acend during the 2021 EUCL season, and Marc "jume" Steinmann best known for his time on Delta Project.

August 15th -- Heroic have benched Jake "Sloth" Brown three days after Georgi "GorgoNa" Stoyanov's departure. The moves comes as a result of "recent performances" from Sloth, according to a Twitlonger released by the player.

August 12th -- Georgi "GorgoNa" Stoyanov has left Heroic. This comes after the team failed to qualify for the Berlin Major on round difference, however, GorgoNa stated that "this decision isn’t due to recent results from official matches".

This change means that Jake "Sloth" Brown and Nathan "Grizzly" Harding are the only remaining players still on the starting lineup from the team that first qualified for the EU League in early 2021.

#flag@20:br Team oNe eSports

September 8th -- Team oNe has announced that their Mexico Major winning in-game leader, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi, has left the team. He is expected to join Team Liquid in the coming days.

#flag@20:us TSM FTX

September 7th -- two rookies, "Snake" and "Gasher", have joined TSM to fill their roster ahead of Stage 3.

September 2nd -- A month after Brady "Chala" Davenport announced his retirement, TSM FTX have now announced that Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez has left the team.

July 27th -- TSM has announced that Brady "Chala" Davenport has left the team after over two years on the roster. This comes five months after the team won the Six Invitational cabre. The team finished the two recent North American League stages in ninth and eighth place, likely leading to this change.

July 31st -- TSM has announced that "Snake" will be standing in for Chala at the Gamers8 tournament in Saudi Arabia. Snake most recently finished seventh in the North American Challenger League. You can read more about this change here and how he fitted into the team here.

#flag@20:au Wildcard Gaming

September 7th -- Wildcard Gaming today announced the signings of former Chiefs ESC player Kelton "bouncinballz" Mclachlan and Australian rookie Harry "Tuhan" Wise.

September 3rd -- After two further stages of poor results, Wildcard Gaming have released Milostka and moved Pat to the sixth-man role.

While Pat was the IGL for Wildcard, both he and Milostka had a tough Stage 1 this year by SiegeGG Rating. Milostka improved in Stage 2, though Pat's numbers as an IGL continued to be low.

#flag@20:sg Invictus Gaming International

September 6th -- Joining the team are former Fnatic player Tex "Tex" Thompson and top-flight debutant Hafiz "ShibeNuts" Al Fayyed Bin Yahaya.

The team, which is still looking for an organization, will be allowed to compete in Stage 3 of the APAC South Division and will play under the name "Tyde". Tyde was the former name of the team during the first Pro League season with APAC involved, Season 6.

September 5th -- Invictus Gaming today announced their departure from Rainbow Six Siege entirely and released it team with immediate effect, one week ahead of the start of Stage 3.

August 29th -- Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies has become the third departure from Invictus as the "super-team" project has fallen apart.

August 28th -- Matin "SpeakEasy" Yunos has announced he will be leaving iGi after a weaker-than-expected 2022 Season.

SpeakEasy has been one of the best players in APAC since he joined this Invictus roster back when it played under Aerowolf in Season 9 of the ESL Pro League. With this team, he has attended one Pro League Finals, two Six Invitationals, two Six Majors, and one Minor. You can read more about this here.

August 23rd -- iGi's British coach, Ellis "GiG" Hindle, has announced that "IG are allowing me to explore other options" following finishes in fourth and fifth in APAC South this year.

#flag@20:ru Virtus.pro

September 5th -- After finishing as runners-up during the 2022 Six Invitational, the Six Mexico Major, and the 2021 EU League Finals, both Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich, Danila "dan" Dontsov, and Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov are back in the top flight with Virtus.pro.

#flag@20:gb Natus Vincere

September 4th -- A week before the start of Stage 3 of the EUL, NAVI have announced the signings of Jake "Leader" Fortunato and Edoardo "T3b" Treglia.

August 31st -- NAVI has announced the exit of Byron "Blurr" Murray as he has been strongly linked to G2 Esports. Blurr was the longest remaining member of NAVI and this change comes after a very weak stage in which he was the team's lowest-rated player.

August 11th -- Pedro "Thuunder" Henrique has been benched after two stages on the team. This comes after two EU League finishes in eighth and seventh place and with Thuunder most recently finishing with a SiegeGG Rating of 0.85 despite playing on Zofia.

Before this, Thuunder competed on the French Heroic side for a single stage and was crowned the Season 3 Spanish champions just over a year ago.

#flag@20:au Knights

September 4th -- Knights today announced the signing of former Invictus Gaming star Matin "SpeakEasy" Yunos for Stage 3. The move comes a week after he revealed he was leaving iG and reunites him with his former captain, Glen "Lunarmetal" Suryasaputra, who is now the Knights coach.

#flag@20:nafta Parabellum Esports

September 2nd -- Two Challenger League players will make their debut in the NAL on PBLM as "Doq" and Connor "Azian" Felux both join shortly after their 18th birthdays.

August 25th -- Keagen "P3NGU1N" Smith has now also left PBLM, which leaves Eskaa as the lone remaining member of Parabellum's Six Invitational roster.

August 5th -- Parabellum has announced the transfer of Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff to an unnamed North American League team, meaning he will not compete for the Canadian organization during Stage 3.

August 30th -- After previously competing with the team at the 2021 Six Invitational and during last year's Challenger League, Logan "Sonar" Parker, has now rejoined the roster in a coaching position.

August 19th -- Parabellum’s Puerto Rican assistant coach, Elim "SmiTaSous" Rivera-Valle, has left the team after joining in June. In the single stage on the team Parabellum narrowly missed out on the Berlin Major as they finished sixth.

#flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming

September 2nd -- Spacestation Gaming has found their permanent replacement for Alexander "Skys" Magor in the Soniqs' Alexander "Yeti" Lawson.

This change will be reuniting Yeti with Spacestation's analyst, Luke "Luke" Slota, as the two previously worked together during Season 10 of the ESL Challenger League on Disrupt Gaming and with Nathanial "Rampy" Duvall with whom Yeti made his LAN debut with at DreamHack Austin on Noble eSports.

July 16th -- After the team finished NAL's Stage 2 in ninth place, Skys has been benched from the team. This comes after 10 months on the team after he initially replaced Javier "Thinkingnade" Escamilla last September. Since then the team finished with a quarter-final finish at the Sweden Major, finished 12th at the Six Invitational, and failed to make the Charlotte and Berlin Majors.

July 29th -- Dexter will replace Skys at the upcoming Gamers8 tournament in Saudi Arabia. Dexter previously made his tier-two debut last stage where he excelled particularly on entry and helped RentFree finish fifth with a 4-2-1-3 record. You can read more about this change here and how he fitted into the team here.

August 23rd -- Dexter has announced that he has not been picked up permanently after his trial.

#flag@20:us Soniqs

September 2nd -- Six months after he was crowned world champion with TSM FTX, Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez has now joined the Soniqs alongside Parabellum's Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff.

September 1st -- Alexander "Yeti" Lawson has left Soniqs after over two years alongside Kanzen, Rexen, and Gryxr. This comes after a disappointing few stages for the Soniqs while Yeti has been linked to other NAL sides.

August 23rd -- After announcing intentions to do so prior to the Berlin Major, Seth "supr" Hoffman has officially retired from competitive Siege as a player and will take up a General Manager role within the Soniqs organization.

#flag@20:fr Team BDS

September 2nd -- After failing to qualify for the Berlin Major, Team BDS has opted to make a roster change as Adrien "RaFaLe" Rutik has exited the team. This is the team's first player change in over two years.

August 9th -- Having joined Team BDS last September, Arnaud "BiOs" Billaudel announced on Aug. 9 that he is looking for a new team with his contract coming to an end "soon".

September 1st -- BiOs has now officially left the team.

#flag@20:br INTZ

September 1st -- The Brazilian organization TropiCaos has signed the INTZ lineup and added Lucca "yektz" Wessler from Guardians Imperium E-Sports, and Raul "kondz" Romão from Escolinha do bubu.

August 23rd -- After joining INTZ at the beginning of the 2021 Season, Victor "Hornetao" Lopes announced he was kicked from INTZ. This comes after INTZ finished Stage 2 in tenth place after four stages running in eighth.

INTZ are currently in last place across the 2022 Season and will need a big improvement to avoid a relegation game.

#flag@20:au Chiefs Esports Club

August 31st -- In a shock announcement, Chiefs have announced they have left the Rainbow Six scene and the roster has disbanded. Furthermore, Ethan "Ethan" Picard has announced his retirement.

#flag@20:kr Talon Esports

August 30th -- After joining the team at the beginning of the 2021 Season, Lee "zelgadiss" Si-woo has now left Talon. This comes after APAC North finishes in fifth, sixth, sixth, second, and sixth place. Even with his exit Talon still has two coaches, Do "LabyRinth" You-hyeon and Kim "DongUk" Dong-uk.

#flag@20:jp Fnatic

August 29th -- In a surprise announcement, three members of Fnatic's Japanese lineup have left the team.

Li9ht shed light on his situation on Twitter, implying that his relationships with Strategic Coach Théo "Phenomene" Hentgen and team manager Kazuhide "GuNBoY" Kawamura had broken down.

#flag@20:br w7m esports

August 28th -- Despite winning Stages 1 and 2 of the BR6 League and being one of only two rosters to reach the Berlin and Charlotte playoffs, w7m has opted to bench their in-game-leader and most experienced player, Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes.

#flag@20:us Beastcoast

August 24th -- beastcoast have found their two replacements as "Xeno" joined from the Ex-Nokturns roster after finishing NACL Stage 2 in sixth place, and "Ferda" joins from Luminosity Gaming after winning NACL Stage 1 and finishing as runners-up in Stage 2.

August 24th -- After making his NAL debut at the beginning of the year on beastcoast, Jacob "Sweater" Bravico has joined OxG to replace LaXInG.

July 18th -- After he finished Stage 2 with the North American League's fourth lowest SiegeGG Rating, Adam "Drip" Kolodkin has been benched on beastcoast. This is the team's first roster change since they formed their new roster at the beginning of the year after the team missed out on qualification to the Berlin Majo by just two points.

#flag@20:us Oxygen Esports

August 24th -- After making his NAL debut at the beginning of the year, Jacob "Sweater" Bravico has joined OxG to replace LaXInG.

August 13th -- According to multiple SiegeGG sources, Oxygen Esports have decided to drop Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez from the team following the conclusion of the Berlin Major. The move will mark the end of the long-lasting duo between LaXInG and Davide "FoxA" Bucci, which has remained unbroken for over four years.

August 23rd -- LaXInG has since confirmed the case and is now looking for a new team.

#flag@20:th Elevate

August 24th -- Elevate coach Dr.Bestsiaer has retired following the conclusion of the Six Berlin Major. Elevate will now be searching for a new coach ahead of Stage 3.

#flag@20:jp FAV gaming

August 20th -- Just five months after signing him, FAV gaming have announced that they are looking to transfer Ryuki "Ramu" Matsuoka to another team.

#flag@20:eu G2 Esports

August 19th -- Minutes after the team's quarter-final defeat at the Six Berlin Major, Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz has announced he has left the G2 roster.

In a TwitLonger, Prano revealed that G2 was a team that he "[did not] want to be a part of" and that he had made the decision prior to the start of Stage 2 of the 2022 season.

July 9th -- R6's most successful coach, Thomas "Shas" Lee, announced that he will leave G2 Esports following the August Major.

This will end over five years on the same continuous roster after joining PENTA at the beginning of 2017. Since then he has won two Six Invitationals, three Pro League Finals, one Six Major, and one Six Minor.

August 8th -- As well as this, G2 Esports has also changed its management staff as Mikko "ProtaX" Mutanen -- best known for his ESL Pro League Season 6 title win as a player for ENCE -- left the role. He has since been replaced by "M4niac" who previously managed the Cr4zy organization while they had a EUCL roster.

#flag@20:us Astralis

August 9th -- Tanner "Forceful" McHattie has joined Astralis in a trial capacity to support the team at the Berlin Major. This reunites him with his ex-teammates from APE, Roman "Forrest" Breaux and coach Seth "Callout" Mik.

#flag@20:jp REJECT

July 11th -- Despite improving from eighth to fifth place across their two first stages in the APAC North League, "Pep" has left his role as REJECT's coach after his contract expired. REJECT still does have Shota "Blueno4ronandes" Aono in a coaching role, meaning they are not left completely lacking this area.