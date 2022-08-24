Skip navigation (Press enter)
Oxygen Esports picks up Sweater heading to Stage 3

Former beastcoast player, Sweater, has signed for Oxygen Esports.

David Via

Oxygen Esports has announced the signing of the signing of the former beastcoast player Jacob "Sweater" Bravico. The announcement comes after the team decided to part ways with the former world champion Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez.

Sweater's professional top-flight debut came earlier this season, playing the initial two stages under beastcoast. The American got SiegeGG ratings of 1.09 and 1.1 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 respectively.

Labelled as one of the best entries in the region, Sweater is Oxygen Esports' alternative to LaXInG, whose future remains unclear.

Oxygen Esports was the first team to secure a Berlin Major spot, and finished in third place of the North American League Stage 2. In Berlin, the team couldn't make it out of groups, finishing in third just behind Wolves Esports and eventual semi-finalists, w7m esports.

Heading to Stage 3, Oxygen Esports' roster looks as it follows:

 Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero

Davide "FoxA" Bucci

Ethan "Nuers" James

Mitch "Dream" Malson

Jacob "Sweater" Bravico

