Beastcoast signs former Challenger League players Ferda and Xeno

Following the transfer of Jacob "Sweater" Bravico to Oxygen Esports, Beastcoast has now announced the signings of Jonathan "Ferda" Dann and Xeno. Both players had competed in North America's Challenger League Stage 2 under Luminosity Gaming and Nokturns, respectively.

Despite largely playing Flores and Mute, Ferda's entry numbers in the North American Challenger League were impressive. He ended with a record of 15-3 (+12) and the highest KOST in the competition. Meanwhile, Xeno primarily played Finka and Mute for Nokturns and also put up good numbers.

With the leave of Sweater and after parting ways with Adam "Drip" Kolodkin, Beastcoast has now completed its roster heading to the final stage of the season. Now, the team has a tough stage ahead, as the two brand-new signings will be making their top-flight debuts.

Beastcoast's position in the Six Invitational Global Standings is not the best and it will be a tough challenge for them to finish in the Top 16. With the regional qualifier as the team's last option, making changes now to give the players time to adapt can be crucial.

Heading to Stage 3, beastcoast's roster looks as it follows:

Damian "Surf" Medina

Anthony "AnthonyMGS" Gómez

Spencer "Slashug" Oliver

Jonathan "Ferda" Dann

Lucas "Xeno"