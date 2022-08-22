Ramu to leave FAV gaming

Just five months after signing him, FAV gaming have announced that they are looking to transfer Ryuki "Ramu" Matsuoka to another team.

On Twitter, Ramu clarified that his departure from FAV was "amicable" and did not involve a dispute, like his exit from Nora-Rengo in 2019.

Ramu had formerly been part of the famed Nora-Rengo squad that had made a searing semi-finals run at the Six Invitational 2019, where it had lost 1-2 to Team Empire. However, the player had only spent a little over nine months with the Japanese titans and left midway through Season 10 of the ESL Pro League.

Ramu failed to hit his Nora-Rengo heights with FAV gaming, nor could he replicate his performance from his 2021 Japan League run with Sengoku Gaming for which he was signed.

While he was the second-best FAV player by SiegeGG Rating in Stage 2 of the 2022 season, he was sixth-worst overall in the entire APAC North Division. This followed a similarly poor Stage 1 performance from him and his FAV teammates.

FAV finished fifth in APAC North in Stage 1 with nine points, but slid to last in Stage 2 after only securing two points from two overtime losses.

The Japanese team might thus turn back towards Ken "K-RAISER" Takazawa for Stage 3 to stave off a relegation fight, while Ramu will be searching for a new team.