G2 Esports sign Alem4o, Doki, Prano, part ways with Jonka, Kayak, Hungry

G2 Esports today announced the signing of Brazilian star Karl "Player 1738" Zarth, NAVI star Jack "Player 391" Robertson, and former Rogue IGL Kevin "Player 1594" Pranowitz.

Outgoing from the team are Jonas "Player 1706" Kaczmarzyk, Jordan "Player 679" Morley, and Lucas "Player 37" Reich. G2 had benched Jonka back in Feb. 2022.

Alem4o's move had been teased for months at this point, with G2 having attempted to sign the player last year, right after he had rifled through G2 at the Six Invitational 2021. In the past few days however, in attempts to cast doubt over the rumours and leaks, Alem4o and G2 had stated that the former Team oNe player was taking a break and that he had failed to secure a visa for Stage 1.

Joining the team from Rogue is Prano, who was cited as a key part of a stunning revitalisation of Rogue in 2021. As IGL, Rogue had finished in the top four at the Sweden Major, though had a much more muted impact at the Six Invitational 2022.

Doki also joins the team from an inconsistent NAVI after having been a consistently strong player for that team. G2 coach Thomas "Shas" Lee has long been an admirer of Doki's ability, and this signing finally sees the two working together. Doki will also rejoin forces with Ben "Player 357" McMillan, with whom he had played on NAVI in 2019 and MNM Gaming in 2018.

Kayak leaves G2 after exactly a year, having been signed as a replacement for Niclas "Player 4" Mouritzen in 2021. He heads the opposite way to Doki, and will replace him at NAVI.

Meanwhile, the changes see Hungry relegated to the G2 bench to join Jonka, with the two presumably in search for a new team from Stage 2 onwards. Failing a playing role, however, Hungry stated that he will be open to a "potential performance coach" role as well.

Catch this new G2 Esports roster in action sometime soon, with details regarding the EUL 2022 season still under wraps.