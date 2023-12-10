The Impact EMP Grenade is an attacking gadget featured in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that was introduced to the game with the launch of Operation Brutal Swarm. It was launched as an alternative to Thatcher and Kali.

Impact EMP - How to use

The Impact EMP is a very useful gadget when it comes to dealing with electrified walls and hatches. At the same time, the Impact EMP can be used to temporarily disable other defensive gadgets including cameras and traps.

Ideally, Impact EMPs must be used alongside a hard breacher. If you combine them with a hard breaching device, you should have no problem opening a reinforced surface.

Unfortunately, Impact EMPs aren't as good as Thatcher's EMPs. Here are the differences between both devices:

Thatcher vs. Impact EMPs

The replica can't beat the original. While Thatcher will always be on top, Impact EMPs are good enough to be used in the current meta. Here are the main differences between Thatcher and Impact EMPs.

Duration

The gadgets affected by the Impact EMP will be disabled for nine seconds, while Thatcher's EMPs will disable any gadget for 15 seconds.

Area of effect

The Impact EMP's area of effect is 2 meters, while Thatcher's EMPs cover 5 meters.

Impact EMP - Who can use them?

The following operators have access to Impact EMPs in Operation Deep Freeze:

Recruit

Osa

Gridlock

Dokkaebi

Blackbeard

Nokk

Montagne

Lion

Sledge

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, it's very common to see Osa and Blackbeard using Impact EMPs. While the rest of the operators on the list can be equipped with Impact EMPs, the truth is that they have other options like fragmentation grenades or smoke grenades that may be more appealing.