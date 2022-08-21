Siege's new Impact EMP grenades: everything you need to know

Rainbow Six Siege Y7S3 is around the corner, which means it's time to go deep into the upcoming changes and brand-new features that will be implemented to the game.

Arguably, the most exciting new concept in Rainbow Six Siege will be the release of Impact EMP Grenades. If you are familiarized with Thatcher, you might know what are we talking about.

Welcome to Operation Brutal Swarm!

What is an Impact EMP Grenade?

An Impact EMP Grenade is an adaptation of Thatcher's iconic device, the EMP Grenade.

Ubisoft is not satisfied with the high number of times Thatcher is banned from competitive games, so they hope to reduce it by giving some operators this brand new gadget.

Although the effect is the same, there are slight difference from the Impact EMP Grenades and Thatcher's utility.

First, as the name says, it's an impact grenade. The grenade will explode once it touches a surface, such as a wall or the floor. This might open the door to vertical plays.

Secondly, the range of the gadget is of just two meters, while Thatcher's EMPs range is of five.

Finally, with the Impact EMP Grenade, gadgets will be disabled for nine seconds -- which is less than Thatcher EMPs, which disable gadgets for 15 seconds.

How to use an Impact EMP Grenade?

Using Impact EMP Grenades is very easy. You just have to throw them, and wait for your hard breacher to use its device.

Keep in mind that the Impact EMP Grenade is lower than the original gadget. This means that you will only have nine seconds to act after the Impact EMP Grenade has been used. A good communication with your hard breacher or with your team in general will be key to succeed!

Who wil have access to Impact EMP Grenades?

Ubisoft announced a list of operators that will have access to the Impact EMP Grenades. These are:

Sledge

Montagne

Blackbeard

Dokkaebi

Lion

Gridlock

Nokk

Osa

Recruit

According to Ubisoft's presentation, these operators will have access to the Impact EMP Grenades as a third option, which means none of them should lose any of their frequent utility.