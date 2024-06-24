Esports World Cup 2024 Brazil Closed Qualifier: Dates, format, teams, and more!

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

With the Closed Qualifiers for each region being played between the last week of June and the first week of July, fans are starting to get excited to know what teams will compete in Rainbow Six Siege's first Esports World Cup.

In this article, we will have a look at Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifier, its format, dates, and teams. If you're interested in Brazil's bracket, you may also want to have a look at other closed qualifiers:

Dates

Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifier will be played from June 28 to June 30. While no information has been shared about the exact dates for each match, here's when we expect each round of the bracket to be played:

June 28: Upper Bracket Quarter-finals

June 29: Upper Bracket Semi-finals and Lower Bracket Quarter-finals

June 30: Lower Bracket Semi-finals

Format

The format used in Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifiers is slightly different from the one used in other regions. This is simply because Brazil will send four teams to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while Europe and North America will send three teams. Therefore, Brazil is the only region with a double-elimination bracket.

All of the matches played in Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifier will be BO3s, including the bracket's grand final.

Teams

Here are the eight teams that will compete in Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifiers:

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas have been the most impressive side in Brazil's Esports World Cup Open Qualifiers. The Brazilians, who recently dropped Murilo "Muzi" Moscatelli and Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes, competed in the qualifier with the additions of Diogo "Fntzy" Lima and Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski.

Despite the team's recent changes, the Six Invitational 2024-bound qualified for Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifiers after beating MIBR and FaZe Clan. Before that, the Brazilians had beaten a bunch of organization-less teams, a victorious run that included a 7-0 win following a Fntzy 18-4 (+14) performance.

Team Liquid

After winning Brazil's Last Chance Qualifier for Manchester, the Blue Cavalry was the best Brazilian side in England as they were the only ones to represent the region in the semi-finals. Now, the roster's new goal is to qualify for the Esports World Cup, an objective that's still well-alive after their run in the open qualifier.

The Brazilians' win against w7m esports' academy roster was followed by a 2-0 victory against Fluxo, who had previously beaten Keyd Stars. Alongside Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid is the only team to not have lost a map in the open qualifiers.

E1 Sports

Despite finishing in second place in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 and competing at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, E1 Sports decided to make deep changes to the team's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege esports squad.

First, the Brazilians parted ways with the team's coaching staff, Luiz "Kizi" Carlos and Lucas "Lenda" Diniz, as they were replaced by Alison "N1LL" Santos. Furthermore, the team signed Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto and Vinícius "live" dos Santos following the departures of Arthur "Ar7hr" Arantes and Guilherme "Empttz" Goulart.

Although some fans expected the team to flop, the Brazilian roster surprised the community as they qualified for Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifier following a 2-1 victory against w7m esports in a series that included three overtimes.

FURIA Esports

FURIA Esports managed to qualify for Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifier after defeating Black Dragons in the Upper Bracket quarter-finals. The Six Invitational 2024 champions are now three wins away from returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as they competed in last year's Gamers8.

FaZe Clan

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester quarter-finalists were pushed to the Lower Bracket after the team's 0-2 defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas. However, the Brazilians redeemed themselves with a 2-0 victory against Keyd Stars to successfully qualify for Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifier.

w7m esports

The Bulls qualified for Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifiers after a 2-1 victory against LOS. Before that, the Brazilians had lost to E1 Sports in a thrilling 1-2 defeat.

Fluxo

Not much is left from the Fluxo side that finished at the bottom of the standings of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1. Despite the team's poor start to the season, the players managed to be one match away from Manchester after reaching the grand final of Brazil's Last Chance Qualifier.

The team's evolution seems to be going well as the Brazilians defeated Keyd Stars just before losing to Team Liquid in the Upper Bracket quarter-finals. After the team's defeat against the Blue Cavalry, Fluxo qualified for Brazil's Esports World Cup CQ after beating MIBR.

Black Dragons

Black Dragons' path to qualifying for Brazil's Esports World Cup Closed Qualifiers saw them facing two top-flight teams and the best Tier 2 roster in the region.

The Brazilians, who signed Victor "Hornetao" Lopes to replace G2 Esports' most recent signing Roberto "Loira" Camargo, defeated the North America League 2024 Stage 1 team LOS to move to the Upper Bracket quarter-finals. There, Black Dragons were pushed to the Lower Bracket after a 1-2 defeat against FURIA Esports.

Fortunately for the Brazilians, the team qualified for Brazil's Esports World Cup CQ after defeating Elevate Academy.