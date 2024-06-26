Bleed Esports unveil Leadr and Lenda signings

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

Bleed Esports have announced the signings of Jake "Leadr" Fortunato and Lucas "Lenda" Diniz only a few hours after unveiling the departures of Jay "Asphy" Wan and Zhang "BruceZz" Jinghe.

Unexpectedly, the former Natus Vincere, Geekay Esports, and Team Falcons player is moving to the Asia League to play for Bleed Esports. So far, the British player has competed in two different top flights, with Asia's main division being the third.

Meanwhile, Lenda signed for Bleed Esports one month after his sudden departure from E1 Sports. The Brazilian, who is joining his fellow Julio "Julio" Giacomelli, helped E1 Sports to reach the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 grand final and the second phase of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Unfortunately, his former team couldn't win a single match in England.

Bleed Esports' first official appearance with the team's new signings will take place tomorrow, when the Asia Esports World Cup Open Qualifiers kick off.