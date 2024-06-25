Rainbow Six Siege launch new R6 Share skins including Team Liquid, CAG Osaka, Elevate, and more!

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

Ubisoft released today eight R6 Share bundles, each one featuring a different Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege professional team.

This year, Ubisoft decided to split each bundle into two kits to create a full kit and a weapon kit. While the full kit includes the team's uniform, headgear, operator card background, and weapon skin, the weapon kit only includes the latter two.

The difference between each kit can also be seen in the price. While the weapon kit costs 720 R6 Credits, the full kit costs 1,680 R6 Credits. Both prices will be automatically reduced by 10% if you have or buy the Premium Battle Pass or Siege's Membership.

Here's a look at R6 Share's most recent additions!

CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka's bundle includes a uniform and a headgear for Dokkaebi, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege South Korean attacker.

Additionally, the bundle also includes a universal operator card background and a weapon skin for Dokkaebi and Aruni's Mk 14 EBR.

DarkZero Esports

DarkZero Esports has decided to go for a funny design this time. The team has added a big bear to the team's bundle, making it unique. Bear in mind that DarkZero Esport's skins are often purple, so seeing a bit of a change is cool.

Elevate

We may be in front of another banger here. Anime and R6 Share cosmetics are always heavily supported by Rainbow Six Siege's supporters and there's nothing that makes us think otherwise here.

Elevate's R6 Share bundle for the 2024 season includes a uniform and a headgear for Iana, a universal operator card background, and a weapon skin for Ash and Iana's G36C.

Knights

Knights chose Sledge for the organization's 2024 bundle. The team's weapon skin will be available for Sledge and Thatcher's L85A2. Additionally, the bundle includes a headgear, a uniform, and a universal operator card background.

Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports chose Warden to represent the team's colors in the organization's most recent R6 Share bundle. Fans will be able to use Oxygen's weapon skin of Valkyrie, Warden, and Tubarao's MPX. The bundle also includes a headgear, a uniform, and a universal operator card background.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid's R6 Share skin for the 2024 season is ideal for Mute mains. Unfortunately, the bundle has been released shortly after the arrival of Mute's second Elite Bundle.

The Brazilians bundle includes a unique headgear and uniform for Mute, a skin for Mute's SMG-11, and a universal operator card background.

Team Secret

If you asked us what team this bundle represents, we would probably say DarkZero Esports. However, that answer is wrong... it's Team Secret's bundle. The cosmetics include bright colors like purple and blue, which are the ones that the American organization uses.

The bundle includes a uniform and a headgear for Ace, a weapon skin for Ace and Fuze's AK-12, and a universal operator card background.

Wildcard Gaming

Wildcard Gaming's R6 Share bundle for the 2024 season may be one of the most unique bundles in the entire Siege store.

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa's organization released an R6 Share bundle including an operator card background that looks like a Pokémon card. The bundle also includes a weapon skin for Ash and Ram's R4-C and a uniform and a headgear for the South Korean attacker.