Wolves Esports allow BiBooAF to explore his options, player willing to relocate if needed

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

The current Wolves Esports player Bastien "BiBooAF" Dulac has been allowed to "explore other options" despite still being contracted by the English Premier League team.

The 27-year-old joined Wolves Esports after the organization picked the French roster before the start of the Six Charlotte Major. Since then, the pack competed in multiple international events, including five Majors and two Six Invitationals.

Before that, the Frenchman had played for Supremacy and Team Vitality, where he became a regular in Europe's top-flight. Considered to be one of the highest-experienced players in the old continent, BiBooAF is also "willing to play in others regions and relocate if needed."

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, many teams have already started their rebuilding plans heading to the second split of the season, with the departure of Murilo "Muzi" Moscateli from Ninjas in Pyjamas being the most notable move so far.