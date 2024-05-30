Year 9 Mid-Season Transfer Window: Benjamaster joins Spacestation, Loira and BlaZ sign for G2 Esports

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the announcement of Operation New Blood, the summer off-season has officially started. While the nine top flights are put on hold, teams will compete in multiple off-season regional competitions while also trying to qualify for the Esports World Cup.

However, the conclusion of the first Major of Year 9 is also the beginning of the mid-season transfer window, which started on May 27 and will conclude on August 21, 9 AM CET.

In this article, we will gather all of the roster moves in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege esports' top flights. Keep on reading to know more about the summer transfers!

Europe

Team Secret

June 19 - Team Secret sign former G2 Esports player Virtue

Team Secret signed the Six Invitational 2023 champion Jake "Virtue" Grannan to replace Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes.

The Australian player joined Europe's top-flight after representing Fnatic. Four years following his signing for G2 Esports, the Australian has left the European powerhouse to join Team Secret.

G2 Esports

June 17 - G2 Esports unveil the signings of Loira and BlaZ

G2 Esports have announced the arrivals of Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas. They come to replace Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli and Jake "Virtue" Grannan, who signed for Spacestation Gaming and Team Secret, respectively.

WYLDE

May 30 - WYLDE part ways with Pacbull

WYLDE have parted ways with Peter "Pacbull" Bull, who had joined the team in September 2022 and competed for Usain Bolt's organization in the first stage of the Europe League 2024.

Unfortunately, the team only won one match (Fnatic, 7-5) and lost the remaining seven matches as they finished at the bottom of the standings with four points.

June 3 - WYLDE part ways with Kantoraketti

WYLDE have parted ways with Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen as the Irish organization is planning to make a roster rebuild for the upcoming stage.

June 18 - WYLDE add neLo as team's new coach

Leon "neLo" Pesic, who played for WYLDE during the first stage of the season, has been moved to the head coach position. It will be the Croatian's first experience as a coach in Europe's top-flight.

August 8 - WYLDE part ways with Lollo and T3b

WYLDE have parted ways with the Italian duo Lorenzo "Lollo" Masuccio and Edoardo "T3b" Treglia. They are the final players to leave WYLDE after the team's results in the first split of the season.

ENCE

May 27 - ENCE part ways with JaKs and Frenchy

Following the team's seventh-place finish in the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 and being one match away from qualifying for Manchester through Europe's Last Chance Qualifiers, the Finn organization decided to part ways with Théo "Frenchy" Leguay and Baptiste "JaKs" Dedienne.

During the group stage of the Europe League 2024, both Frenchy and JaKs rotated their roles as they played three and five matches, respectively. Eventually, JaKs was the chosen fifth player to compete in the Last Chance Qualifiers, while Frenchy was kept on the bench.

June 19 - Elemzje joins ENCE following departure from Team BDS

Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi has joined ENCE and will compete for the French-majority squad in Europe's second stage of the 2024 season.

The Six Jönköping Major champion parted ways with Team BDS in March 2024 and missed out on the first stage of the season. However, three months later, the Frenchman has joined the former Team Valor squad.

Wolves Esports

May 28 - Wolves Esports allow BiBooAF to explore his options, player willing to relocate if needed

Bastien "BiBooAF" Dulac announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was allowed to explore options despite still being contracted under Wolves Esports.

The Frenchman, who had previously competed for Supremacy and Team Vitality, joined Wolves Esports after the English Premier League side picked up the LFO roster to compete at the Six Charlotte Major. Since his move, the 27-year-old competed in five Six Majors and two Six Invitationals.

July 27 - Wolves Esports have confirmed the signings of Lasmooo and Asa

Wolves Esports have confirmed the signings of Viviven "Lasmooo" Berthelot and Rahian "Asa" Ramos. The French duo played for Wolves Esports in the Esports World Cup Open Qualifier and, following the team's result there, the organization decided to sign them for the reminder of the season.

Brazil

E1 Sports

May 30 - E1 Sports part ways with Kizi and Lenda

E1 Sports parted ways with the team's coaching staff following the Brazilians' Top 16 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Against all of the odds, the blue roster reached the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 grand final. Thanks to that performance, the team is still in the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

May 28 - Ninjas in Pyjamas part ways with Muzi

Ninjas in Pyjamas parted ways with Murilo "Muzi" Moscatelli. The Brazilian joined the team in March 2019 and won the Six Invitational 2021. Additionally, he helped the Ninjas to qualify for the Six Sweden Major grand final, where they lost to FaZe Clan by 3-2.

North America

M80

July 25 - M80 part ways with nudl

M80 have parted ways with Adam "nudl" Hryceniak. The Polish player joined the team in March 2024. While playing with the Brazilian-majority squad, the team collected a second-place finish at the North America League 2024 Stage 1 and finished among the best eight sides at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

August 2 - Hyper returns from retirement and signs for M80

M80 unveiled the addition of Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis to replace Adam "nudl" Hryceniak.

The Greek player competed for DarkZero Esports for three years before representing Mirage and Beastcoast. In May 2023, Hyper decided to retire. However, one year later, the Six Charlotte Major champion is back as he has accepted M80's offer.

Oxygen Esports

May 30 - Oxygen Esports part ways with Dream

Oxygen Esports parted ways with Mitch "Dream" Malson. The North American player joined the green roster in March 2022. Under Oxygen Esports, the 23-year-old reached one Six Major semi-final (Six Charlotte Major) and helped the team finish in third place at the Six Invitational 2023.