Clash's operator portrait has been reworked in Rainbow Six Siege X

After Ubisoft announced the arrival of important changes to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak, players are now thrilled to be able to get their hands on the new update after the Test Server opened on May 20.

Including updates to the game's audio, the addition of destructible ingredients, modernized maps, new rappelling features, weapon inspect, operator balances, among many others, it's fair to say the whole community is extremely excited for Rainbow Six Siege X to be released to the live version of the game.

The hype is so high that players are now spending hours on the Test Server looking for the smallest tweaks, paying attention to minor updates like the removal of furniture or how materials and walls break in certain maps.

These unannounced changes can be found outside matches too. With Clash's rework being introduced in Operation Daybreak, the British defender has been on the spotlight since the very first minute. As her appearance was also modified, it made sense Ubisoft would tweak her operator card. Bingo.

For some estrange reason, Ubisoft added hair to Clash as part of her Operation Daybreak rework. Before, the British defender was completely bald, but now she isn't. Additionally, Clash's shield is now nowhere to be seen, as she will be able to deploy it on the ground in Operation Daybreak.

If you were expecting any more changes, unfortunately, that's it. However, there's an important observation that must be mentioned: Ubisoft may have teased Clash's Elite Bundle.

After opening Rainbow Six Siege X players can observe Clash on the background. However, her equipment is completely different to the one she previously had and the one seen on her operator card portrait. Moreover, her hair is dyed blond.

The changes are so obvious that some players are already talking about the possibility of this look being Clash's Elite Bundle uniform and headgear. Unfortunately, no official confirmation has been released by Ubisoft, so we will have to wait. Simple as that.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and the Rainbow Six Siege X Test Server, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg.