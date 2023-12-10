The Bulletproof Camera is a gadget featured in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that was introduced to the game with the release of Operation Para Bellum.

Bulletproof Camera - How to use

The Bulletproof Camera can be extremely useful if used properly. It's an information-gathering device, which can make the difference between winning or losing a match.

Here are some bits of advice to get the best out of the Bulletproof Camera:

Place the Bulletproof Camera in high positions

If you place your Bulletproof Camera in a high position, you will force the attackers to find a way to scratch or destroy it.

Place the Bulletproof Camera above hatches

If you place your Bulletproof Camera above a hatch, destroy the hatch so it's impossible for attackers to melee the device.

Bulletproof Camera - Who can use it?

The Bulletproof Camera is a defensive gadget in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. This means that only defenders have access to it.

Here's a list including all of the operators who have access to the Bulletproof Camera:

Recruit

Aruni

Castle

Doc

Frost

Jäger

Lesion

Mute

Melusi

Vigil

Bulletproof Camera - How to counter?

While its position in the meta is quite strong, the Bulletproof Camera is very easy to counter. Here are a few tips on how to get rid of the Bulletproof Camera while you're attacking.

Meleeing the Bulletproof Camera

Meleeing the Bulletproof Camera will only scratch the device. This means that the attackers won't be able to see but will be able to hear.

Shooting the Bulletproof Camera's side

Shooting the Bulletproof Camera is the most effective way to destroy the device. It only takes one bullet to destroy the gadget completely. To destroy it using this method, you must shoot at the side of the Bulletproof Camera!

Explosives

Using explosives against Bulletproof Cameras is the easiest way to destroy them. However, we only encourage you to use them when they are your only option or when the camera is far away from your position.

Explosives like fragmentation grenades or projectiles like Ash's or Zofia's are tools to be considered when it comes to destroying Bulletproof Cameras.

Sledge

Sledge is another counter, as his hammer can destroy the Bulletproof Cameras completely. At the same time, his hammer can reach some positions that melee hits can't!