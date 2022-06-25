BR6 Week 2 Preview: Team oNe and Black Dragons look to keep unbeaten start, NiP with key weekend

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril. B

While it's only been two play days, Team oNe and Black Dragons are the only ones to remain unbeaten in the competition.

Team oNe’s start to the second stage was a clean one, as they got regulation victories over 00 Nation and INTZ. Gabriel “Maia” Maia was the man of the weekend in Brazil, as the guy carried the golden squad, obtaining an overall SiegeGG rating of 1.95.

It was not just him who impressed, but also the team IGL, Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi. Overall, it was a very solid first week that has made Team oNe one of the teams to look at this weekend against FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan.

Black Dragons have also had a solid start to the stage with victories against INTZ and Team Liquid. The young squad’s players finally seem to be on the same page and could be on their way to qualify for this split’s Copa Elite Six. Keep in mind, Black Dragons were fifth in Stage 1, placing above the likes of MIBR, FaZe Clan, and 00 Nation. BD will face the first two this weekend in what could be a crucial weekend for their CES hopes.

Ninjas in Pyjamas are still in the spotlight after another winless weekend, as fans expect the team to eventually rise from its ashes. It’s been a long wait and the roster’s momentum in the competition is clearly not at the level of a world champion team.

This weekend, they will face Copa do Brasil champions 00 Nation and relegation rivals INTZ. On paper, this is a crucial game for the Si 2021 champions. Not reversing the team’s momentum this very weekend could be a death sentence. Losing both games again would leave the roster with almost no chances to make this stage’s Copa Elite Six and would leave it up to seven points behind INTZ in the overall standings.

This will mark the first time the "battle of the beer" -- where TchubZ and Twister honored the winning coach with beer after having worked closely in FURIA -- will take place without said beer, as Twister recently left FURIA.

Meanwhile, current Copa Elite Six champions, Team Liquid, will face INTZ and w7m esports – with the blue cavalry being the clear favorites to win both matches.

Don’t miss any of the action in Brazil, as the games will kick off today at 4 PM UTC.