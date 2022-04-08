BR6 Playday 5 and 6 top storylines: NiP’s back against the wall, decisive weekend for 00 Nation

Image via Ubisoft/@itsmeERROR

With just two weeks left of competition, the Brasileirão heads to its closing. All eyes are on the big teams in the league, as the youth has outperformed experienced veterans so far.

FaZe Clan vs Ninjas in Pyjamas

If Ninjas in Pyjamas has a hidden ace up its sleeve, it is time to use it. The Six Invitational 2021 back is to the wall as they currently sit at the bottom of the standings with just one point.

While it is difficult to explain why such an experienced and prestigious team in the scene can experience such a downfall, numbers lead us to think that Gustavo “Psycho” Rigal has great weight in the team’s final result. Combining Brazil’s Stage 3, the Six Invitational 2022, and the current season, Psycho’s entry average stands at 22-58 (-36).

Looking exclusively at this season’s numbers, Ninjas in Pyjamas has struggled at winning defenses. After four matches played in the Brasileirão, the team has only won six defensive rounds – out of a possible 24.

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan can’t escape criticism either. Currently, in sixth place, the Six Invitational 2022 semifinalists' situation in the standings could get much worse this weekend. The team has to show no mercy and bury Ninjas in Pyjamas' Major hopes, just six months after meeting in Sweden Major’s Grand Final.

00 Nation vs INTZ

Sloppy start for the former Team oNe core, whose results have been incredibly irregular. The squad is currently in eighth place, still trying to figure out what’s the team’s style which is normal considering they have now Thiago “xS3xyCake” Reis as new IGL.

The squad is facing INTZ in the team’s first match of the weekend. Although INTZ are arguably labeled as this season’s relegation favorites, the astronauts have pushed both Team Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas to max overtime – winning the latest.

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs w7m esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas, a Six Invitational champion roster which has been unchanged since Oct. 2019, against w7m esports, a squad with two top-flights debutants in its lineup. Let’s just say, odds for this match three weeks ago would have been way different.

It is undeniable that w7m Esports is Brazil’s main ascendant underdog so far, being clearly superior to almost every one of its rivals. The team’s opponents were also some hard nuts to crack, as w7m victories have come against Sweden Major champions FaZe Clan, Brasileirão 2021 champions Team Liquid, SI 2022 fourth-placed roster MIBR, and FURIA Esports. These were no easy challenges by any means.

Meanwhile, NiP is currently in the mud. Depending on Saturday results, a w7m esports victory could be a death sentence for Ninjas in Pyjamas, while for the young squad a spot for the upcoming Copa Elite Six.

Past, future, and present collide in this clash. But in what team is the present playing?