LATAM Transfers: Latest Updates - Mid Season 10

As SiegeGG’s hub for all roster changes in the transfer window during the Season 10 mid-season transfer period, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check back here to keep up to date with all upcoming changes in the LATAM region and keep up to date with the other regions on the NA, APAC, and EU threads.

Summary of Changes So Far

ReD DevilS e-Sports - Roster leaves org, Rovida leaves, Elevate acquires roster

Immortals - Immortals rebrands as MiBR, Guilherme Scalfi joins as Coach, Hugzord joins, pX benched

Black Dragons - Hugzord leaves, Wag joins

INTZ eSports Club - Dryx leaves as coach

Roster Changes

October 12th: Ninjas in Pyjamas Bench gohaN

Just a month after he had joined, Ninjas in Pyjamas (NiP) have benched Guillherme "gohaN" Alf amidst rumours of his historically known toxic behaviour towards his own teammates flaring up once more. The former FaZe Clan and Team Liquid player was going to be joining a team as a coach when NiP had approached him. Now, however, he finds himself in virtually the same place as he was before, on the bench of one of the top teams in Latin America.

September 23rd: ex-ReD DevilS' joins Elevate

One of the most successful organisations of Year 1 of R6, Elevate has rejoined the Pro League by acquiring the Latin Amrtican roster previously known as the ReD DevilS

September 11th: Ex-ReD DevilS' Coach, Rovida, Leaves

In this last month of preparation, someone else had joined the team to share some roles with me (very competent by the way) and at about the same time I ended up away from the team because I ran out of internet twice (this second time is already 14 days).

One organization made a very good proposal for the players, but there would only be room for one coaching staff and they chose to stick with it. Nothing fairer, I ended up getting away for the most important period (ex-Red hasn't taken a day off since the last PL match) and I completely understand their decision.

I like it a lot of boys and I'm sure they will surprise in the return of PL, I just wish them success.

About me, I will continue to work as a coach / analyst, I know I have the ability and can add to any team. I'm open to hear all the proposals, but I need some time to sort out my housing issues

September 9th: INTZ eSports' Coach, Dryx, Leaves

After 18 months on the roster as a coach, Marcos "Dryx" Vinícios has now left the roster to focus on his family.

Dryx has been in a member of the top teams in Latin America since the game first came out, however, since the region gained the Pro League tournament, he has achieved very little success. He initially won the Challenger League in Season 4 and came last during Season 5 of the Pro League on Operation Kino before being relegated back out of the league.

After a seven month break, Dryx rejoined the Pro League in a coaching capacity for Bootcamp Gaming, later known as INTZ, and has since finished last in the BR6 2018 season, joint ninth at DreamHack Montreal 2018 and sixth during Season 8 of the Pro League and the BR6 2019 season.

Despite these fairly unimpressive results, the roster currently sits in third place in the Pro League as of the mid-point of Season 10, the highest position they have ever reached. Now they'll be looking for a new coach to help them push closer to NiP and FaZe Clan in the top two positions when the Pro League restarts on September 18th.

September 6th: Hugzord Joins MIBR, pX Benched

Shortly after leaving Black Dragons, Vitor "Hugzord" Hugo has now joined Made in Brazil for the second half of the Pro League season to replace Matheus "pX" Freire who has returned to the team's bench.

September 2nd: Wag Joins Black Dragons

Wagner "wag" Alfaro, former Ninjas in Pyjamas player, has rejoined his old organisation of Black Dragons. He had previously been in Black Dragons' second Rainbow Six roster and had notched a Grand Finals appearance in Season 6 with the team as his best result. This was then quickly followed up by a semi-finals run at the Six Invitational 2018.

After the roster had been signed by Ninjas in Pyjamas, though, the team had begun struggling for results. Only making it as far as the quarter-finals at the Six Major Paris and DreamHack Valencia 2018, they finished a lowly sixth in Season 8 of the Pro League before being knocked out in a mere two days at the Six Invitational 2019.

Wag was then dropped from the team in March, and but now makes a return to the game as he replaces Hugzord. The team will be hoping he is able to help them make a run up the Pro League table, as they currently sit in sixth place -- though just three points behind third.

September 2nd: Hugzord Leaves Black Dragons

The player of Vitor "Hugzord" Hugo has left Black Dragons after the first half of a fairly disappointing season in the Pro League which they ended in sixth place, just outside of the relegation zone.

Hugzord has played in the Pro League since the competition was first introduced to the region in Season 4. In this time he has played on three different organisations -- NoX Gaming, Team oNe eSports and Black Dragons e-Sports -- had a top finish in the Pro League of third in Latin America during Season 8 and recently finished the Brazilian national league, the Brasileirão 2019, in fourth place. Now he leaves BD with both his replacement and future destination unknown.

August 3rd: Guilherme Scalfi Joins MiBR as Coach

August 3rd: Immortals Rebrands as MiBR

The Immortals roster has rebranded to Made in Brazil (better known as MiBR), both of which are owned by the same parent company. MiBR is best known for its Counter-Strike team which initially had the best Brazilian CS team at the time playing under its brand before it was later acquired by the Immortals organisation.

Now, the organisation has opted to roll in its R6 team, the last one under the Immortals name, under this well-known brand of MiBR which we will see for the first time in just over a week at the Raleigh Major!

July 29th: ReD DevilS Roster Leaves Organisation

The ReD DevilS roster has left their organisation to become the third lineup across the three main region's Pro League to be org-less.

This ReD DevilS roster was initially picked up a year ago and was promoted to the BR6 Series A the following month and won Season 8 of the Challenger League in November to be promoted to the Pro League for Season 9. Since this promotion, ReD DevilS have been struggling as they finished Season 9 in seventh place, very narrowly avoiding relegation back down to the Challenger League and most recently ended the BR6 2019 season in the last place meaning they will return to the Series B for the 2020 BR6 season.

Now, as they also sit down in eighth place in the Latin American Pro League, they have announced they have left the organisation as they had "not accomplishing all the rules of the contract" however didn't go into any further detail. The roster's next game will be against Ninjas in Pyjamas in September when the Pro League resumes giving them plenty of time to fix any issues in the roster and find a new organisation,

---

And so that's every change within the Latin American region of the Pro League so far in this transfer period. Check back here for more updates over the coming days!