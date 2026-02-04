What to buy with R6 Credits in Rainbow Six Siege

Like Fortnite and EA FC, Rainbow Six Siege has its own virtual currency. Called R6 Credits, they come in bundles ranging from 600 to 15,000 and serve one simple purpose: buying in-game loot.

An easy concept, in theory, but knowing what to spend those Credits on is another story. Sure, the choice is ultimately yours, but this guide is here to point you toward some of the best deals and coolest items available right now.

Stick with it, and you might save yourself the regret of blowing your hard-earned cash on something you didn’t really want.

What to Buy with Just 600 R6 Credits?

Since 600 is the smallest bundle of R6 Credits you can buy, your options at this price point are pretty limited. That said, a few discounted items sneak into the budget range, giving you at least something worthwhile to grab.

Out of the slim pickings available, this is easily the best value right now:

Munich Major 2025 Bundle

You get:

Munich Major '25 Card Background

Munich Major '25 Drone Skin

Credit: Ubisoft

What to Buy with Just 1,200 R6 Credits?

By spending a little more (though not by much with the discount above), you unlock far more choice.

Investing in 1,200 R6 Credits opens up more doors for you to explore. However, there is one pathway that stands head and shoulders above the rest here:

Rainbow Six Siege Premium Pass

You get:

14-day Early Weapon Access

19 Delta Packs

8 Alpha Packs

Exclusive new skins for Mira, Ace, IQ, and more

New weapon skins, operator cards, card background,s and charms

600 R6 credits

10% discount on all items from the in-game store

30% more Battle Points

Renown and Battle Pass Boosters

Not only do you get early weapon access, new skins and operator cards, and discounts on other in-game items, but you also gain 600 R6 Credits back. You can then use those to buy the aforementioned Munich Major 2025 Bundle and double your rewards.

Credit: Ubisoft

What to Buy with 3,300 R6 Credits or More?

With 3,300 R6 Credits, you could buy any of the following top-tier items:

Esports Legacy Sets Bundle : Obtain sets for Thatcher and Melusi bearing memorable matches and quotes, as well as the Overtime! drone skin and background card.

Obtain sets for Thatcher and Melusi bearing memorable matches and quotes, as well as the Overtime! drone skin and background card. Esports All Sets Bundle : Highlight your best moments in the Esports scene with cheers and unlock sets for Azami, Mute, Gridlock, and Goyo.

Highlight your best moments in the Esports scene with cheers and unlock sets for Azami, Mute, Gridlock, and Goyo. Demios Legacy Set : Unlock the Manchester Major '24 charm, the Manchester Memories '24 headgear, uniform, and card portrait, the Duck Hunt weapon skin for the M590A1, the Ride or Die for weapon skin the AK-74M, and the Deadlock weapon skin for the .44 Vendetta.

Unlock the Manchester Major '24 charm, the Manchester Memories '24 headgear, uniform, and card portrait, the Duck Hunt weapon skin for the M590A1, the Ride or Die for weapon skin the AK-74M, and the Deadlock weapon skin for the .44 Vendetta. M80 Full Kit '25: Get their set from Capitão! Includes the M80 uniform, headgear, an operator card portrait, and a weapon skin for the PARA-308!

However, if you were to spend a little more and go for 7,200 or even 15,000 R6 Credits, we would recommend investing in the Premium Pass and then spending your remaining Credits on some of the items above.

Credit: Ubisoft

Final Thoughts

Whatever your budget, spending your R6 Credits wisely makes all the difference. Pick the bundles that give you the most value, grab the skins you love, and make every purchase count.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.gg.