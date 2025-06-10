Ubisoft adds animated operator card background in first Siege X battle pass

Rainbow Six Siege X is finally here. After four months of wait, June 10, 2025, will go down as the day were Rainbow Six Siege was completely transformed with the release of Siege X and Operation Daybreak.

While all of the changes coming to the game with Rainbow Six Siege X were revealed in the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase held in Atlanta, Georgia, and Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD, players are still coming across unexpected changes.

First, Ubisoft surprised the Rainbow Six Siege esports community with the launch of the first-ever Siege Esports Legacy Sets, two bundles inspired by some of the most important moments and personalities of the scene.

Later, the community spotted an important update in the game's competitive playlist as Ranked players can now see their teammates and opponents' current rank.

Another of today's surprises has been the addition of an animated operator card background in Siege X's first-ever battle pass. This is a universal operator card background, which means that players who unlock the item can equip it on all of their operators.

This animated universal operator card background is called Pressurized Hatch. The animation is simple but beautiful: players can see a hatch opening, showing an engine working at full force.

This is the very first animated universal operator card background to be included in a Rainbow Six Siege battle pass. Before, animated universal operator card background were only released as Membership drops.

While the Pressurized Hatch universal animated operator card background is included in the battle pass, that doesn't mean it can be claimed for free. If you want to get your hands on it, you will have to purchase Operation Daybreak's battle pass or become part of Siege's Membership and reach the tier A21.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.