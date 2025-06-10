Ubisoft adds rank display in Siege X's Ranked, players to see teammates and opponents' ranks on match's scoreboard

Although Ubisoft has spent the last four months giving players sneak peaks at Rainbow Six Siege X and even holding two events to display the brand-new features and updates coming with the Year 10 Season 2 patch, surprisingly enough, players are still finding new teaks.

One of them has been spotted in the game's Ranked playlist. In previous seasons, Ubisoft removed the option that allowed players to see other players' ranks. Well, that has changed. With the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft has added a feature that allows players to see both their teammates and opponents' ranks.

Now, the rank of each player is displayed next to their username when displaying the match's standings. There, players can see the platform other players are playing on, their rank, and other information regarding the game such as rounds won on attack and defense, operator bans, kills, deaths, assists, total points, and ping.

While some players may think this isn't a big change, the big majority will probably be extremely happy to see ranks being displayed again on Ranked. Although being able to see other people's rank could lead to toxic comments, overall, this is a great addition as players will have a better idea of the skill of their teammates as well as the skill of their opponents.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.