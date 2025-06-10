Siege X Esports Legacy Sets: Skins, prices, and more!

Ubisoft has undeniable transformed Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Rainbow Six Siege X. However, making so many changes at once doesn't mean forgetting about the past; it's just a needed step to reinforce Siege as the tactical FPS game.

While most of the updates and upcoming bundles in the early steps of Siege X were announced between February and this month, Ubisoft surprised everyone with the release of Esports Legacy Sets. These include multiple items that commemorate some of the most influential moments and people in the scene.

Here's everything you need to know about Siege X's Esports Legacy Sets, including the skins in the bundles, their prices, how to purchase them, and more:

What's included in Siege X's Esports Legacy Sets?

The Siege X Esports Legacy collection includes two bundles, one for Thermite and another for Frost. Here's a look at what includes each set:

Thermite Legacy Set

The Thermite Legacy Set is inspired by the Six Charlotte Major trophy, played in May 2022. The trophy was a bust of Thermite, that's why this bundle displays a marble version of the American attacker.

The Thermite Legacy Set includes the following items:

Pistol Protocol weapon skin for the 5.7 USG Handgun

Echo From '22 headgear

Echo From '22 uniform

Cold Heart weapon skin for the M1014 Shotgun

Dog Mad weapon skin for the 556XI Assault Rifle

Mira Cavala weapon skin for the M45 Meusoc Handgun

Echo From '22 operator portrait

Charlotte Major '22 weapon charm

Here's a look at all of the items included in the Thermite Legacy Set:

Pistol Protocol

Echo From '22 headgear

Echo From '22 uniform

Cold Heart

Dog Mad

Mira Cavala

Echo From '22 operator portrait

Charlotte Major '22 weapon charm

Frost Legacy Set

The Frost Legacy Set is inspired by the Six Invitational 2017. The bundle includes the following items:

Evoking SI '17 headgear

Evoking SI '17 uniform

Lethal Strike weapon skin for 9mm C1 Submachine Gun

Pin Crusher weapon skin for ITA 12S Shotgun

Rock Solid weapon skin for Super 90 Shotgun

The Real Dropshot weapon skin for MK1 9mm Handgun

Evoking SI '17 operator portrait

Hammer of SI 2017 weapon charm

Here's a look at all of the items included in the Frost Legacy Set:

Evoking SI '17 headgear

Evoking SI '17 uniform

Lethal Strike

Pin Crusher

Rock Solid

The Real Dropshot

Evoking SI '17 operator portrait

Hammer of SI 2017 weapon charm

Esports Legacy Sets

If you can't decide which one to purchase and you end up deciding on both, you can do so by splashing the cash on the Esports Legacy Sets. This bundle doesn't only include the previously seen Thermite and Frost Legacy bundles, but also two cosmetics inspired by the Rainbow Six Siege caster Parker "Interro" Mackay.

Here's a look at both of them:

You See Me Now!? drone skin

Heated Question operator card background

How much are the Siege X Esports Legacy Sets?

For Membership players, Thermite and Frost's Legacy Sets are 1,512 R6 Credits, respectively. Meanwhile, non-Membership players must pay 1,680 R6 Credits.

At the same time, the Esports Legacy Set is 2,430 R6 Credits for Membership players and 2,700 for non-Membership players.

Considering that the Esports Legacy Set is almost 1,000 R6 Credits cheaper than purchasing both bundles separately (3,024 or 3,360 R6 Credits) we advice you to think carefully about how to purchase them.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.