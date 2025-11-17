M80 have won BLAST R6 Major Munich

M80 have won the BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down Team Falcons in the grand final after a 3-1 score.

Unlike in previous series, the Americans had a great start to the game with a maximum overtime win on Team Falcons first map pick, Nighthaven Labs. Eventually, Team Falcons got back on track with a win on M80's map pick, Skyscraper.

However, surprises kept shaking the overall feeling towards the series as the Americans restored their lead with yet another maximum overtime win, this time in Team Falcons' second pick, Chalet. Eventually, M80 closed out the game with a 7-5 win on Consulate.

Overall, the match included some thrilling moments, plays, and calls that made this BO5 series one that will be remembered for long.

This is North America's third Major win as DarkZero Esports and Beastcoast won Charlotte and Manchester in the past. Now, M80 has joined this list, although their players aren't new to it as the team includes four former Beastcoast members—the only exception being Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo.

Despite M80 winning the BLAST R6 Major Munich, we decided to give the MVP award to Team Falcons' Fatih "Solotov" Türker due to his individual displays throughout the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The list of EVPs, however, includes two M80 players in Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens and Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.