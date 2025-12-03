Rainbow Six Siege's rarest skin: Delta Packs' Psychopomp Redeemer has a 0.001% drop rate

Alpha Packs, Bravo Packs, Competitive Packs, Event Packs... and, starting from Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Delta Packs. The new season has brought a bunch of new features that will freshen up the whole Rainbow Six Siege X experience, and the pack section hasn't been an exception.

For those unaware, Delta Packs are making a debut in Rainbow Six Siege X with the release of Operation Tenfold Pursuit. These packs are similar to Bravo Packs, as players can only get a reduced number of skins, including Legendary, Epic, Rare, and Uncommon items. However, while Bravo Packs can't get you duplicates, Delta Packs can.

Still, Delta Packs have stolen the show for a very good reason... and that's because Delta Packs can have inside an extremely rare Limited Edition variant of Valkyrie's Mythical MPX weapon skin Quintessence Form.

This Limited Edition variant is called Psychopomp Redeemer and it makes Valkyrie's MPX look silver, red, and black. It looks extremely clean and it's the main talking point in Rainbow Six Siege X's skin community. However, there's a twist: the Psychopomp Redeemer has a 0,001% chance of dropping when opening a Delta Pack.

Keep in mind that the Delta Pack collection includes 116 items. Considering that players can get duplicates from these packs, the chances of getting the Psychopomp Redeemer are absurdly low.

Moreover, Delta Packs can only be claimed by unlocking some specific tier from the Premium Battle Pass and at certain days of December thanks to Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary monthly event. So, while it's impossible to say exactly how many Delta Packs will there be, we're likely talking about a number between 19 and 25.

In other words, we expect a very low number of players to get the Psychopomp Redeemer. However, if you were lucky enough to pack the Psychopomp Redeemer twice, Ubisoft would give you 5,000 Battle Pass points for getting a duplicate of the skin. Do you think that's a good deal?

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.