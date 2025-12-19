Cheapest place to buy R6 Credits in 2026

Rainbow Six Siege has been around for a long time, and while it once carried a price tag, the game offers a free-to-play experience nowadays, making it much cheaper to try than ever before.

Much like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals, Siege has moved away from relying on upfront purchase profits, despite its popularity to this day. Instead, Ubisoft leans on in-game content to generate revenue these days. And what do you use to buy that content? R6 Credits, of course.

There isn’t just one place or one fixed amount of R6 Siege Credits you can buy. In fact, there are plenty of retailers available, depending on the platform you play on. And although it would be nice to receive free R6 Credits all the time, unfortunately, that's not the case — this guide breaks down some of the cheapest places to pick up R6 Credits across every platform.

Credit: Ubisoft

Cheapest Place to Buy R6 Credits on Xbox

If you play Siege on Xbox, you’re in the best position of all.

There are plenty of game key retailers offering R6 Credits at prices well below the standard retail rate, with some providing huge discounts across multiple bundle sizes.

While most major key retailers sell R6 Credits for Xbox, here are the three cheapest places to buy from right now (in order):

Out of these options, Loaded is currently the cheapest place to buy R6 Credits on Xbox. And if you want to shop around further, check out other Credit amounts (other than 16,000) at Loaded below.

TopR6 Credit Deals Cheapest Price 1,200 R6 Credits Buy from Loaded US Price $8.99 (35% off) UK Price £6.49 (35% off) Full Stack 15,000 R6 Credits Buy from Loaded US Price $49.69 (50% off) UK Price £35.99 (55% off)

Cheapest Place to Buy R6 Credits on PS5

Unlike on Xbox, there’s really only one reliable place to buy R6 Credits on PS5, unless you want to dip into the second-hand market on sites like eBay. For most players, that means purchasing directly through the PlayStation Store.

The full range of credit bundles is available there — 600, 1,200, 3,300, 7,200, and 15,000 — but at the time of writing, none of these options come with any discounts.

Still, if you’re playing on PlayStation and need some R6 Credits, you can find all the available options below.

Cheapest Place to Buy R6 Credits on PC

On PC, you’ve got a couple of straightforward options for buying R6 Credits: Amazon or Ubisoft directly.

If you go straight to Ubisoft, R6 Credits are available in bundles ranging from 600 to 15,000, priced between $4.99 and $99.99, depending on how many you choose.

At the moment, there aren’t any discounts available on Ubisoft’s PC credit bundles. That said, there is a discount you can take advantage of on Amazon, although it’s currently limited to the UK.

7,560 R6 Credits from Amazon — £36.95 (8% off) ($49.99 in the US)

So, if you want to pick up R6 Credits at their lowest price on PC right now, make sure you head over to Amazon using the button below.

Stay tuned to Siege.gg for more gaming setup guides and Rainbow Six Siege news!