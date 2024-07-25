In shooters, it doesn't take good skins to improve your aim. To do that, you must play and practice. However, cosmetics can differentiate you from the rest and make your experience in the game more unique. To get your hands on these cosmetics, you will have to unlock them through challenges or by purchasing them in the in-game store.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has two currencies: Renown and R6 Credits. While Renown can be obtained by playing matches and completing challenges, R6 Credits can only be purchased with real money.

Here's everything you need to know about the lowest Currency Pack in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:

How much are 600 R6 Credits in Rainbow Six Siege?

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, you can purchase 600 R6 Credits by spending US$4,99.

Here's how much other Currency Packs cost nowadays in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:

1,200 R6 Credits: US$9,99

2,670 R6 Credits: US$19,99

4,920 R6 Credits: US$34,99

7,560 R6 Credits: US$49,99

16,000 R6 Credits: US$99,99

What can you get with 600 R6 Credits in Rainbow Six Siege?

As of now, 600 R6 Credits is the least amount of in-game currency that can be purchased in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Curiously enough, Premium Battle Pass players can obtain up to 600 R6 Credits by completing the tiers included. Therefore, even if you don't expect to purchase 600 R6 Credits any time soon, you may find this guide helpful.

Unfortunately, players can't obtain much with 600 R6 Credits. Keep in mind that Elite Bundles are 1,680 R6 Credits for Premium Battle Pass holders, while most of the R6 Share bundles cost more than 640 R6 Credits.

Despite the lack of options, we have done our best to gather some options to spend your 600 R6 Credits wisely. Here are our bits of advice!

Operators

If you have just started playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's most basic edition, you will have a lot of operators to unlock. Therefore, a smart use of your 600 R6 Credits is unlocking new operators.

Right now, all Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege operators released from Buck to Zero will cost you 240 R6 Credits each. Starting from Aruni and up to Azami, operators will cost you 360 R6 Credits each. From Sens to Grim, 480 R6 Credits each. Last but not least, from Solis to Deimos, 600 R6 Credits each.

If you're a new player and you don't have all of the game's operators unlocked, we encourage you to spend your R6 Credits on new operators. Considering that the cheapest ones cost 240 R6 Credits, you could get two of them!

R6 Share

As we mentioned above, R6 Share bundles are more expensive than 600 R6 Credits. However, some bundles allow you to purchase the items individually. This means that you could get your hands on some of the items included in R6 Share.

Marketplace

Finally, Ubisoft's Marketplace is a tool that allows players to purchase skins for low prices. Right now, you can easily get Black Ices there for around 200 and 300 R6 Credits. If you're a fan of this epic cosmetic, you can get it there!