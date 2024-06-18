The XDefiant June 18th patch notes are bound to contain a wealth of changes to Ubisoft's free-to-play arena shooter.

With Season 1 on the horizon, players have mastered all of the game modes on offer as the developers continue adjusting various aspects of the game to ensure balance is maintained throughout. The June 12th patch notes saw significant nerfs to movement, leaving many wondering what the June 18th update has in store.

Here's find everything about the XDefiant June 18th patch notes including release time and what to expect.

XDefiant June 18th update release time

The June 18th patch notes go live at 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST. Just like previous updates, the servers will undergo maintenance for one hour meaning players won't have the ability to play while the update is applied.

If everything goes to plan, the servers will return to normal at 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST.

XDefiant June 18th update patch notes

Gameplay

XP required to level up primary weapon lowered from 3,500 to 3,000

XP required to level up secondary weapon lowered from 1,500 to 1,000

The change is retroactive meaning your existing weapon levels should be higher

Weapon Mastery level requirements have increased - Players who already unlocked Bronze/Silver/Gold skins will keep them

Netcode

Improved how quickly your health reacts when you get shot, which should reduce the feeling of being shot behind walls

Weapons

The abnormal level of recoil on MDR when using Firestorm skin has been fixed

Factions

Fixed the issue where dead players wouldn't lie down after dying to Libertad's Medico Supremo ultra

Miscellaneous

Additional crash fixes

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant June 18th patch notes so far. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can see all of the changes as soon as they appear. In the meantime, check out the best MP7 loadout that continues to dominate the meta.