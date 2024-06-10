The XDefiant June 12th patch notes are bound to contain a wealth of changes to various aspects of the game.

Ubisoft's arena shooter continues to attract players looking for an old-school FPS packed with plenty of innovations and ahead of Season 1, players are still loading into their favorite maps and game modes.

Without further ado, find everything there is to know about the XDefiant June 12th patch notes in this guide packed with the latest information.

XDefiant June 12th update patch notes

Below are the full XDefiant June 12th patch notes as revealed by Ubisoft:

Gameplay

Added aiming penalties for players who go to town on the jump/crouch buttons, aka the nuanced tactic of jump spamming, aka the maddening exploit of jump spamming. Opinions vary.

Players can now push the package in Escort mode with confidence that their legs won't detach from their torso and strand them, which was a thing that was happening.

Weapons

Various fine tuning for long-distance shooting, including slightly reduced walking speed when holding your breath while wielding scoped weapons, which makes sense when you think about it.

Revamped how snipers flinch when they're tagged by enemy fire, increasing the flinch and keeping it going through multiple hits.

Squared away a PC-specific issue where players couldn't set ADS on toggle after completing a match and changing gameplay input.

Social

Fixed an Xbox-specific issue where the Xbox button broke on the in-game Social menu after inviting a player from said console.

Fixed an issue that allowed blocked players to read your chat messages.

Tweaked the way ping is calculated in matchmaking so you'll have access to a wider group of players who share your ping characteristics.

Players were unable to join a nearly full game in progress despite being invited by someone already in the game, but good news: Now they can.

Fixed an issue where players could join a game in progress that didn't fit their meticulously customized controller and matchmaking settings.

Netcode

Libertad's medical skills were so potent, they were soaking up bandwidth. That's been fixed (the bandwidth issue, not the healing potency, which remains untouched).

Factions

Added additional fixes so that Echelon players turn invisible only when using the Digital Ghillie Suit rather than for their entire lives. They're supposed to be sneaky but c'mon.

Corrected how feats of Libertad battlefield medicine are highlighted at the end of each round for well-deserved peer-group recognition.

Devices

The camera used to shake when nearby explosives exploded whether the explosion caused player damage or not, but now the camera shakes only when the exploding explosive causes damage.

Maps

Tweaked the orientation of flags on the Liberty map.

Miscellaneous

Crash fixes, various.

Reduced the pop-up frequency of the "Banned for Toxicity" notification because you know who you are.

Fixed an issue preventing players from deploying abilities and devices after changing control input.

The Buzzkill Achievement wasn't unlocking but now it unlocks according to plan.

Previously cosmetic items were displayed as available in some places but not in the place where you could actually get them. That's fixed now.

XDefiant June 12th update release time

The June 12th update will go live at 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST following a short period of downtime. Once the servers come back online, the changes will be applied.

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant June 12th patch notes so far.